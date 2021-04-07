OSAWATOMIE — Twenty-one players are out for the Osawatomie Trojan baseball program.
Senior Payton Wendt is back in centerfield to help anchor the defense up the middle.
Wendt will be one of the team leaders this season.
The Trojans also return junior Matthew Fanning. He will pitch and play shortstop.
John Hebert, a junior, will be behind the plate as the signal caller.
Wendt, Fanning and Hebert give the Trojans good veteran leadership in key defensive positions.
“The players are working very hard in preparation for the season,” Osawatomie coach Austin Chisam said. “I have been very proud of their work ethic and willingness to show up each day with a positive attitude.”
Kaiden Gravatt, a sophomore, will be playing infield for the Trojans.
Brooks Madden is also expected to have an impact at the varsity level.
“We are very young as a team with not much varsity experience not playing a season last year,” Chisam said.
Chisam is entering his third season as head coach.
“We need to break the game down and have the mindset that we are going to win each inning,” he said. “The games will then take care of themselves.”
Other players on the roster are Brendan Bishop, Quinton Chilson, Damon Estes, Duke Hanysak, Cooper Peterson, Albert Lopez, Mikeal Clark, Aidan Gould, Nolen Noel, Prestyn Wendt, Trenton Smith, Ricky Anderson, Jaden Schultz, Colton De La Cruz, Josh Pearce and Hector Martinez.
