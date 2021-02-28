OSAWATOMIE – Guard Peyton Wendt was the man of the hour for the Osawatomie boys basketball team in the final minute against rival Prairie View.
Wendt, a senior, helped celebrate senior night with a 67-54 victory Tuesday, Feb. 23. Wendt stepped to the free-throw line after two fouls in the fourth quarter, sinking three-of-four to help seal the win.
Prior to the game the Trojans honored seniors Kaeden Carver, Tae’Sean Clark, Tyler Manning, Chris Pursley, Gavin Ramsey, Romeo Smith and Wendt.
Wendt was fouled with 52.7 seconds left in regulation, sinking one of two from the line for an eight-point, 58-50, lead.
He was fouled again with 44.7 seconds left. Wendt made both of the free throws.
Manning was fouled 24.3 seconds left and made a pair of free throws. Prairie View turned the ball over with 19.8 seconds to go and Osawatomie ran out the clock.
At halftime the Dazzlers performed. The Dazzlers recognized seniors Jaci brewer, Allie Lagasse and Hailey O’Dell.
Osawatomie had to come back against Prairie View. The Buffalos held a 17-14 edge in the first quarter.
Pursley and Manning sank 3-pointers to make it a one-point deficit, 11-10, with 2:04 left in the opening frame. Purlsey had a steal and a layup for a 12-11 lead.
Prairie View led by three points at the end of the quarter and opened the second frame on a 9-0 run.
Carver answered with a 3-pointer from the baseline to make it 25-17. He made a jump shot. Carver sank another 3-pointer, pulling Osawatomie within four points, 27-23. It would remain a four-point deficit at the half, 30-26.
Pursley and Carver combined for 17 points in the third quarter as the Trojans roared back with a 21-13 run to take control of the game. Pursley made four field goals in the run, including a 3-pointer. Carver sank three baskets with a 3-pointer.
Carver opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game, 30-29. He had a steal and a layup to give Osawatomie a 33-32 lead.
Pursley had two steals and finished with a pair of layups to make it a five-point game, 37-32.
Kaden Fields broke a 37-37 tie with an offensive rebound and basket with 4:53 left in the frame.
Matthew Fanning had a big blocked shot with 2:11 on the clock. Carver had a steal and passed the ball ahead to Pursley for the layup, making it 44-39.
Osawatomie took a two-point, 47-45, lead into the fourth quarter. Manning sank a 3-pointer, Wendt made a pair of free throws and Fanning had an inside basket to increase the margin to seven points, 54-47.
The Trojans would not relinquish the lead, sinking five of six from the line in the final minute to secure the 13-point, 67-54, win.
Carver and Pursley each had 19 points to lead the Trojans. Carver made four 3-pointers. Pursley had a pair of 3-pointers.
Manning finished with 11 points. Wendt, Fanning and Fields also scored.
Hunter Minden scored a game-high 23 points for Prairie View. Josh Robbins had 14 points. Kaden Walker, Gabe Murillo, Zach Thies and Colby Garretson also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.