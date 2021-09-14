OSAWATOMIE — Team captains Jake Whitaker, Matthew Fanning, Nolen Noel and Seth Carrow ran onto Lynn Dickey Field with their Osawatomie Trojan teammates carrying American flags on Friday, Sept. 10, the eve of the anniversary of 9-11.
Once the playing of the National Anthem started prior to kickoff of the Trojans’ game against the rival Prairie View Buffalos, Whitaker realized the American flag was not going up the flag pole at the end of the field, and there was no honor guard for the game. Whitaker grabbed the flag he ran onto the field with and held it high above his head as the team stood facing the flag with their hands over their hearts.
It was an emotional scene as Whitaker made sure Old Glory was recognized on the eve of a day that changed the United States forever and brought Americans together as one.
“Jake Whitaker is a great leader,” Osawatomie coach Beau Gadwood said. “He held the flag for the National Anthem.”
Osawatomie trailed 48-0 in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans kept battling. The effort paid off. The Trojans put a drive together and got on the scoreboard with a 47-yard touchdown run by Carrow, making the final score 48-6.
“We had several kids step up in short notice last night,” Gadwood said. “I was proud of how the boys fought until the end.”
Bodi Isenhower had a 35-yard run to set Prairie View up for a first down and goal. He capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Facing third down and long on its next possession, Prairie View moved the chains with a pass from quarterback Damien Kline to Zach Thies.
The drive stalled for the Buffalos.
Prairie View got the ball back when linebacker Colton McCammon recovered an Osawatomie fumble at the Trojans’ 34-yard line.
The Buffalos would capitalize, adding to their lead on a 19-yard touchdown run by Zachary Nordgren.
Whitaker threw a strike to Kali Calderwood for a huge gain following a pass interference call against the Buffalos.
Prairie View thwarted the drive with an interception by Kline, who jumped a route to pick it off. The Buffalos capitalize with another touchdown, taking a 19-0 lead in the opening quarter.
Osawatomie went back to the air on the final play of the first quarter with a 39-yard strike from Whitaker to Noel.
Prairie View scored three touchdowns in the second quarter. The Buffalos added another touchdown in the third quarter, taking a 48-0 lead.
Osawatomie scored in the final frame on Carrow’s touchdown run for the final of 48-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.