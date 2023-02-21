BURLINGTON, Kan. — The bright lights at Burlington High School were on basketball manager and player Michael Torrez.
Michael loves basketball.
As the Burlington Wildcats played the Osawatomie Trojans on Friday, Feb. 17, Michael not only started, but also grabbed an offensive rebound and put a shot off the glass and into the basket for the first points of the game.
Torrez got the start on senior night.
When he ran out onto the court, the fans went wild, screaming in jubilation and celebration for Michael.
Michael won the opening tip-off for Burlington. The Wildcats set up their offense at midcourt.
The Wildcats quickly got the ball on the baseline to Michael. Unselfish as he is, Michael drove to the lane and passed the ball to senior forward Grant Hegg. Hegg passed the ball back to Michael. He put up a shot, followed his own shot, and threw another shot up high on the backboard that came down and hit nothing but net.
Michael received a standing ovation.
Michael came out of the game and started cheering for his teammates who had just been supporting him.
He walked back up to the scorer’s table to check back in near the end of regulation, and the Burlington student section began applauding Michael again, chanting his name.
The Wildcats kept feeding Michael the ball, knowing he had another big basket in him for senior night.
He made another basket, and no one seemed to mind that the assist came on a pass that went out of bounds, was caught by a teammate on the bench and passed back onto the court live for Michael’s second basket of the game.
Michael helped seal a 78-25 victory.
For a few precious moments Friday night, the court belonged to Michael. He finished with four points.
“Coach Logan of Burlington talked to me earlier in the year about this young man on his team and how much he loved the game of basketball,” Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said. “I was happy to be a small part of this celebration.
“I spoke to our players about it, and they all embraced the idea of letting this student enjoy a moment he would never forget,” Pitts said. “I was very proud of our players, and it was great to see everyone enjoy the moment. It was a good reminder for everyone that basketball is not always about winning or losing.”
Cooper Peterson led the Osawatomie Trojans with eight points. Jasper Sallee, Kail Calderwood, Walker Beets, Paul Anderson, Joseph Mitzner, Japin Scales and Jaxon Stevenson also scored.
Tucker Fennel had two steals. Peterson deflected two passes. Troy Mosley, Mitzner had two assists. Fennel, Beets, Peterson, Scales and Stevenson each had two rebounds.
