OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Trojan wrestling room is starting to bustle with activity.
Tom Flores likes what he sees, entering into his third season as coach of the Osawatomie wrestling program.
“We are starting to figure it out,” he said during a team practice. “You guys are getting it. We got guys moving out there.”
Movement is a common theme in practice. So is the heat.
The Trojans are constantly moving from one drill to the next as each whistle blows.
They are shown a move, practice it at 70 percent and then run it at full speed.
“We have to get that muscle memory,” Flores said. “We have to get to where we are not thinking about it, but doing it. That is muscle memory.”
Running all of the drills with a sparring partner first is seasoned wrestler Chance Mitzner. He pushes the pace on the mat with his example.
Mitzner, an Osawatomie sophomore, was 34-3 last season. He placed sixth in the state at 113 pounds.
Mitzner is ranked fourth in the state at 120 pounds. He was a regional champion last season. Mitzner was a first-team Spotlight wrestler.
Amanda Newcomb, an Osawatomie senior, is ranked first in the state at 101 pounds.
Newcomb won the 106-pound title in the Kansas Girls State Wrestling Championships held at McPherson High School. She was named to the Spotlight team.
Other girls on the roster are: Ariel Lisk, senior, 170; Mikayla Calvin, senior, 130; Skyler Gravatt, junior, 123; Shylen Vest, freshman, 235; Charity Friend-Fereira, freshman, 191; Alexa Folsom, freshman, 235.
Sophomore Gavin Brewer, 220, was an honorable mention on the Spotlight team.
Other wrestlers back for Osawatomie are: Drake West, junior, 170; Quinton Lea, junior, 285; Hogan Page, sophomore, 120; Seth Carrow, freshman, 170; Damon Este, freshman, 106; Kaiden Gravatt, freshman, 160; Duke Hanysak, freshman, 132; Jackson Lowe, freshman, 138; Japin Scales, freshman, 152; Adrien Serigny, freshman, 106; Josh Pearce, sophomore, 145.
