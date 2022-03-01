SALINA — Kailyn Younger ended her high school wrestling career with another state medal for the Paola Lady Panthers.
Younger was runner-up for the third year in a row, placing second at 126 pounds in the Class 4-1A state tournament at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and Thursday, Feb. 24.
The Prairie View Lady Buffalos wrote some school history, taking three girls to state and placing fourth in the team standings.
Kylee Eastwood, 170 pounds, became the first girl in Prairie View High School history to capture a state wrestling title.
Younger, 35-4, was pinned by Gabi Koopes of Clay Center, 30-0, in the title match at 126 pounds. Younger was 3-1 with three pins.
Younger will forever be etched into the Paola Lady Panther record books, helping lead the team to back-to-back third-place state trophies her sophomore and junior seasons. Younger was named the Class 4A regional wrestler of the year.
Prairie View sent just three girls to state, but all three won state medals to lead the Lady Buffalos to fourth place.
The Lady Buffalos posted 59 points for fourth place, finishing one point from a team trophy.
Pratt won the team title with 111 points. Hoisington was runner-up with 67 points. Columbus placed third with 60 points, holding off Prairie View for the final state trophy.
Eastwood, 33-5, pinned Grace Jones of Chapman for first place at 170 pounds. Eastwood was 4-0 with two pins.
Alyssa Page, 32-4, placed second at 155 pounds. Page was pinned by Allison King of Oskaloosa in the title match. Page was 3-1 with three pins.
Whitley Cox-Halliburton, 13-9, placed sixth at 235 pounds. She was pinned by Madi Hargett of Baldwin in the fifth-place match. Cox-Halliburton was 2-3 with a pin.
Other results
109 pounds — Kylee Slyter, Paola, 23-10, was 1-2 with a pin.
191 pounds — Alyssa Bartlett, Paola, 19-10, was 1-2 with a pin.
235 pounds — Shyann Weymouth, Osawatomie, 8-10, was 1-2 with a pin.
Class 6-5A
Jay Yoder and Izzy Farris won state medals for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos in the Class 6-5A state tournament in Park City on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and Thursday, Feb. 24.
Yoder, 23-11, placed sixth at 115 pounds. Yoder lost a 10-3 decision against Sara Chapa of Garden City in the fifth-place match. Yoder was 3-3 with a one-point decision, a two-point decision and a pin. She lost her first-round match and fought back through the bracket for a state medal.
Farris, 11-14, pinned Marliena Zuniga of Topeka for fifth place at 138 pounds. She was 3-2 with two pins.
Other results
Avery Cochran, 6-27, was 0-2 at 101 pounds.
Kaylynn Ottenschnieder, 15-23, was 0-2 at 120 pounds.
Grace Oppeau, 29-15, was 1-2 with a pin at 126 pounds.
Nevaeh Tauer, 32-9, was 2-2 at 143 pounds with a pin. Tauer came up one win away from bringing home a state medal.
Campbell Mermis, 35-12, was 2-2 with a pair of pins at 155 pounds. Mermis was one win from a state medal.
Lexi Suter, 22-24, was 1-2 with a pin at 170 pounds.
Avery Feeback, 28-10, was 2-2 with two pins at 235 pounds. She was one win away from a state medal.
