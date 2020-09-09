PAOLA — Numbers are down for the Paola Panther soccer team.
Paola has 16 student-athletes on the roster. The Panthers lost eight seniors from a team that won a new program single-season 11 games.
Paola, 11-6-1, set team marks for fewest goals allowed in a season (21), most goals scored in a season (56), largest goal differential (plus 35), most shutouts in a season (6) and longest winning streak (4), and lowest goals against average (1.31). Paola had a 275-minute shutout streak, not allowing a single goal over 3.5 games.
Seniors Ian Heid and Ben Timpe are back to lead the Paola Panther soccer program. Heid is a midfielder and defender. Timpe is a defender and stopper back.
Heid and Timpe were first-team selections on the Tri-County Spotlight Soccer Team.
Juniors back for the Panthers are Shaelyn McLean, Anna Mailand, Dominic McCoy, Da’Sha McArthur, Braeden Whitehurst, Ryan Flynn, Daniel Benton and Ariana Gallagher.
Sophomores on the roster are Blake Ramsey, Carden Escobar and Hayden Worden.
Escobar was an honorable mention selection on the Spotlight soccer team.
Freshmen on the team are Conner Barnum and Truman White.
Coaching the Paola Panthers this season is head coach Ray Seefeldt, who was an assistant coach last season. Trevor Gallagher is an assistant coach.
