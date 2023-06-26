Bob Heaton poses for pictures with members of the Paola Country Club Men’s Senior League, celebrating a 133-yard drive of his that landed in the cup for a hole-in-one during senior league action Tuesday, June 20.
PAOLA — The first hole of the day for the Paola Country Club Men’s Senior League action kicked off quite a day for Bob Heaton of Paola.
Heaton joined a rather exclusive club on his first shot of the day Tuesday, June 20, hitting a hole-in-one for the first time at the age of 90.
Heaton, who was born in Pawnee County on May 24, 1933, started playing golf when he was 17 and had been chasing the elusive hole-in-one for 73 years.
He joined the hole-in-one club during Paola County Club Men’s Senior League action.
“It is just incredible,” Heaton said. “I didn’t see it go in the hole. One of the guys standing next to me said, ‘I think that went in the hole.’ I said surely not.
“I drove the cart to the next hole and got my putter and another club out,” Heaton said. “The gentleman went up to the cup and said, ‘you can put your clubs back in the cart, your ball is in the hole.’”
Heaton hit his hole-in-one on the No. 3 hole at the Paola County Club. He was using his driver and struck the ball 133 yards and into the cup.
“The hole-in-one came on the first drive of the day,” he said. “After that, I couldn’t hit the ball. I have talked to people about the experience of a hole-in-one, and I think your mind has a disconnect. Your mind thinks every shot is going to go in the hole.
“I try not to get too high or too low when I am golfing, so I probably should have celebrated it a bit more,” Heaton said. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I am going to be ready to play again Tuesday and be the same old guy I was before.”
He had the moment captured with pictures of him with some of his senior league friends, holding the ball and sitting on the green next to the hole.
