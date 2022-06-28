PAOLA — Panther Seth Aistrup saved his best for last during his senior season.
Aistrup carded an 81 during the Class 4A state tournament, placing 12th to win a medal for the Panthers.
He was the only area golfer to place at state. Aistrup was named the Tri-County Spotlight Golfer of the Year.
Aistrup was on the Spotlight first team with the 81. He led all area golfers with an average of 86.03 on the season.
“It is a very cool honor to be named the golfer of the year,” Aistrup said. “I’m glad to have helped lead a good team win a couple of tournaments and grow our golf skills physically and mentally under coach Ray Loya.
“I would have liked to have shot in the mid 70s throughout the season, but was still satisfied all in all with my scores,” he said.
The state tournament was suspended after the first round and then called on opening day of the two-day event.
The scores from the opening round of 18 would end up deciding the state medalists.
“I was disappointed that we were only able to play one round at state before the rain rolled in canceling the final round,” Aistrup said. “However, I am glad to have ultimately placed 12th at state with so many tough competitors on a difficult, but beautiful, course in Newton.
“My favorite course to play was by far Sand Creek Station (the course we played on at state) because it was unlike any course I played on during the year,” he said. “The greens were very fast and rolled true, which helped my putting that day, and there was always a challenging breeze on each hole. I did have to adjust my game a little because of these drastic changes even from the regional course to the state course.”
Aistrup carded an 84 at the regional in Fort Scott, placing sixth to qualify for the state tournament.
He has always been around the golf course, taking up the game with his father.
“I have been golfing with my dad (Greg) since I was little,” he said. “But, really got into it in eighth grade.
“My favorite things about golf are how different the game is from one round to the next, and everyone can play for a lifetime and still get the enjoyment out of one of the most challenging sports out there.”
Mental toughness is a must to be competitive in golf, Aistrup said.
“The only sport more challenging than golf, I would say maybe baseball,” he said. “But that is still debatable because in golf you have to go play your foul balls.”
Seth is headed to Wichita State to major in aerospace engineering. He is the son of Greg and Kendra Aistrup of Paola.
