WELLSVILLE — Peyton Simpson delivered one of the highlights in the return of summer all-star baseball for Paola Youth Sports.
Representing the Paola 10-year-old and under all-stars in a series at Wellsville, Simpson almost pitched a perfect game.
He allowed one walk in the fifth inning against the Gardner Mets, but still kept the no-hitter intact as the Paola Youth Sports 10-year-old and under all-stars posted an 11-0 shutout during the July series.
Simpson struck out 14 batters in five innings. He also helped himself at the plate, drawing a walk and scoring one run.
Ashton Bonham hit a key triple, driving in three runs. He had one run scored.
Will Hardwick and Mason Stein both doubled for Paola. Hardwick drove in two runs and scored. Stein also walked and scored.
Colton Wittekind had a clutch single, driving home one run against Gardner.
Hardwick stole four bases. Blake Coltlow and Troy Leonard swiped three bases each.
Costlow walked, singled and scored two runs. Leonard singled, drove in one run and scored. Dominic Poetter singled and drove in one run.
Cooper Stevens scored one run. Colt McMahon walked. Milton Cowden also saw action in the game for Paola.
The win came in a rematch against Gardner. Paola lost the first meeting in the all-star series 8-7.
Wittekind had another key hit in the one-run game, driving home two runs with a single.
Costlow drove in two runs. Simpson singled, drove in one run and scored.
Stephens started the game. Leonard and Burchett pitched in relief.
The Paola Youth Baseball 10-year-old and under all-stars earned the rematch with a 13-4 victory against Wellsville.
Stephens doubled and tripled. Costlow hit a triple. Landon Murdock, Bonham and and Simpson doubled.
Two was a good number for Hardwick in the game. He had two at bats, two base hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Stephens started the game for Paola. Stein, Murdock and Bonham pitched in relief.
