Paola alumni catcher Brock Huber tags out Panther Jasper Logan on a play at the plate with a great throw from centerfielder Jace Trumbly on Saturday, March 26. The Paola alumni and fathers defeated the Panthers by one run, 9-8, in a friendly scrimmage.
Seth Kern, a 2012 graduate of Paola High School, takes a big cut at the Paola alumni and fathers game against the Panthers. Kern still holds the Paola Panther record for single-season batting average, hitting .546 in 2012.
Paola alumni, the Panthers, coaches and fathers pose for a group picture after the second annual alumni and fathers scrimmage Saturday, March 25. The Paola alumni and the fathers defeated the Panthers 9-8 in nine innings. Alumni and fathers met at the Paola VFW that evening to share stories over sandwiches and chips while watching Kansas State play in the Elite Eight game of the NCAA tournament.
Jon Troutman, a 1994 graduate of Osawatomie High School, turns on a pitch during an Paola alumni and fathers scrimmage against the Panthers on Saturday, March 25.
Everett Johann, 5, son of Paola graduate Morgan Johann, practices his swing prior to the alumni and father game against the Panther baseball team.
Brett Golubski (right) gets some skin from Paola alumni teammate Jace Trumbly after scoring against the Panthers during a scrimmage Saturday, March 25.
Morgan Johann comes up firing on a ground ball hit to short. Johann played for the Kansas City Monarchs as part of a scrimmage team preparing the club for postseason play.
Jace Trumbly drives a shot deep durng an at-bat for the Paola alumni and fathers game against the Panther baseball team Saturday, March 25. Trumbly played for the state runner-up team in 2017.
PAOLA — Five father-and-son combinations took the field at the Paola High School athletic baseball and softball complex for the second annual Paola Panther Alumni Baseball Game.
The Paola alumni, featuring a roster of 20 players, including some of their children not yet in high school, defeated the Paola Panther High School baseball team in a thriller 9-8 in nine innings.
Dads playing against their boys were Jon and JD Troutman, Jimmy and Jace Kerley, Billy and David Mercer, Nick and Blake Scheffer, and Bruce and Johnson Martell.
The Paola Panther alumni team sported five Kansas All-State Class 4A players with Dalton Picek (’22), Caden Marcum (’22), Dillon Ohlmeier (’22), Seth Kern (‘12), Brock Huber (’17) and Trey Taylor (’17).
The Panther alumni flashed some leather in the contest with centerfielder Jace Trumbly stealing the show.
Trumbly ran down a shot that hit off the fence, picked it up and threw a bullet to Picek at third base to tag out Paola senior Kolby Wheeler.
Trumbly caught a shot to center and threw an absolute rocket to the plate on one hop that Huber caught and swung to his left to tag out Jasper Logan at the plate, despite a great dive-around slide.
Trumbly was part of the Paola Panther 2017 team that placed runner-up in the Class 4A state tournament. Also back from the team were Brett Golubski, Justin Heiber, Jonathan Earlywine, Gus Wright, Taylor and Huber.
Taylor is famous for his epic 146-pitch, complete game victory in an 8-4 upset win against Topeka-Hayden in the opening round of the state tournament. Paola defeated Fort Scott in the semifinals, 8-5, before falling to De Soto in the championship game, 10-5.
Taylor hit a double in the game. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Heiber.
The Paola Panther 2017 team was 18-8, and their second-place performance still stands as the best state finish in the history of the program.
Picek, Marcum and Ohlmeier were back from the 2022 and 2021 teams that placed third in the state two years in a row.
Picek blasted a home run in the game, becoming the first alumni to homer in the classic.
Kern hit the ball hard and doubled in the contest. He still holds the highest average in Paola Panther history, batting .546 his senior season in 2012.
Morgan Johann, 2002, played at Kansas State and the University of St. Mary’s. He still plays ball and has joined the Kansas City Monarchs to fill in for scrimmages as the club prepared for postseason action last season. Johann brought his son, Everett, 5, to the ballpark to take a few warm up swings and play catch.
Other members of the Paola alumni roster were Nick Scheffer (’04), Jon Troutman (OHS — ’94), Billy Mercer (Shawnee Mission North — ’02), Jimmy Kerley (OHS — ’95), and Bruce Martell (’87).
Jess Troutman, Maddox Matlick, Jaxon Troutman and Everett Johann also assisted the Paola Panther alumni and dads team.
Johann helped the Paola alumni turn a double play at shortstop. He also had an RBI-double.
Maddux hit a sacrifice fly, driving home one run for the alumni club.
Paola senior outfielder Eli Gerken cleared the bases for the Panthers with a three-run double.
For the final inning, the Paola alumni took the field with 14 players, including five outfielders. Paola played most of the game with four outfielders and five infielders.
