230329_mr_spt_alumni_ball_01

PAOLA — Five father-and-son combinations took the field at the Paola High School athletic baseball and softball complex for the second annual Paola Panther Alumni Baseball Game.

The Paola alumni, featuring a roster of 20 players, including some of their children not yet in high school, defeated the Paola Panther High School baseball team in a thriller 9-8 in nine innings.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.