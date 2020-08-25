PAOLA — Paola seniors Garrett Williams and Carter Stanchfield are among the top players to keep an eye on from a preseason spotlight by Sports in Kansas.
Williams is listed among the Top 25 Quarterbacks in Kansas to Watch from Sports in Kansas.
Williams, who was injured and missed several games last season, was a second-team Tri-County Spotlight Football Team selection in 2019. He completed 25 of 45 passes for 646 yards and eight touchdowns. Williams ran the ball 105 times for 722 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Stanchfield was selected to the All-Frontier League Football Team and Spotlight football team.
Stanchfield was an all-conference pick last season in paving the way for the Paola rushing attack. He was also a second team all-non senior pick from Sports in Kansas. Stanchfield is 6-foot-3 and 250-pounds.
Williams and Stanchfield helped lead the Paola Panthers to an 11-1 record last season, taking the program to the substate championship game for the 11th time in school history. Paola won a share of the Frontier League title, a regional title, sectional title and a substate runner-up trophy.
The Spring Hill Broncos had two players listed among other players to watch from Sports in Kansas.
Evan Letellier was one of the Other Top Quarterbacks in Kansas to Watch from Sports in Kansas.
Zach Knowlton was listed as one of the Other Top Wide Receivers in Kansas to Watch from Sports in Kansas.
Knowlton was a first-team Spotlight selection at wide receiver. He was also an All-Frontier League selection. Knowlton caught 28 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns.
