PAOLA — Livi Beets has been dancing most of her life.
Beets, a Paola High School senior, started when she was 2 years old.
She began performing at Dance Expressions 16 years ago. Beets started cheering in seventh grade.
Beets will continue to do the sport she loves in college, signing a national letter of intent to dance and cheer at Allen County Community College.
“After visiting Allen I was convinced that this was the place for me,” Beets said. “The campus was impressive. It felt like home, and the coach and spirit squad were very welcoming.”
Beets was a four-year member of the Paola High School cheerleading squad.
Signing with Allen County has been a dream come true, Beets said.
“It’s very exciting,” she said. “My whole life I have always had a team by my side, whether that was the Paola High School cheer squad or the Dance Expressions competition team, and I’m so happy to know that I will not be missing that aspect in college.”
Beets was a member of the Paola Lady Panther cheerleading squad that placed fourth in the KSHSAA Game Day Spirit Showcase Competition. Paola was one of 14 teams competing in Class 4A. It was the second year for the Lady Panthers to compete in the event and first year to place in the top four, winning individual medals at the competition.
She has trained and performed in various styles of dance at Dance Expressions. Beets performs ballet, tap and jazz to name a few.
“I can confidently say that if I had not cheered at Paola High School, I would not be cheering in college,” Beets said. “It’s taught me to be patient, tough, and most of all, how much of a difference working together as a team can make.”
Beets plans on majoring in Elementary Special Education.
Livi is the daughter of Bill and Melanie Beets.
