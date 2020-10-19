EUDORA — The Paola Panthers and Eudora Cardinals were in a slug-fest, trading touchdowns in a Frontier League battle that was not decided until the final seconds.
Paola improved to 7-0 with a 31-26 victory against Eudora on Friday, Oct. 16.
Kicker Ian Heid was the difference in the five-point win, going 4-for-4 on extra-point kicks with a 25-yard field goal to boot.
Back Jovanni Blackie led the Panthers, running the ball 32 times for 213 yards and three touchdowns.
Quarterback Garrett Williams completed four of eight passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. He had 15 carries for 36 yards.
Fletcher Aude ran the ball 11 times for 86 yards.
Bo Robison had two receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Jake Karr anchored the defense with 11 tackles. Jackson Earlywine made seven tackles. Layton Moore had six tackles.
Eudora struck first, scoring on a 52-yard touchdown run.
Paola answered on a 7-yard touchdown run by Blackie.
Williams completed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Robison.
Eudora scored on a 17-yard touchdown pass, making it 14-14
Blackie scored on a capped a 5-yard touchdown run.
Blackie had a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Eudora scored on a 7-yard touchdown run, making it 28-20 at the end of the third quarter.
Heid kicked a 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, increasing the lead to 31-20.
Eudora scored, but Paola was able to hold on for the 31-26 victory.
