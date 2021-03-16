PITTSBURG — Kassidy Blann placed third in the pole vault at the NJCAA Indoor National Championships held at the Robert W. Plaster Center at Pittsburg State University.
Blann, a freshman at Cowley County Community College, cleared 10 feet, 3.5 inches for third place in the meet held Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6.
She also made All-American with the performance.
Blann, a graduate of Paola High School, won the Coffeyville Last Chance Meet on Saturday, Feb. 27, clearing 9-5.75.
She won the NJCAA Region VI Indoor Championship held Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21, going over the bar at 9-11.75.
Blann was a two-time state qualifier in the pole vault and relays for the Paola High School Lady Panthers.
Blann broke her leg twice in the pole vault in high school, but would not be discouraged.
She came back with a vengeance, qualifying with a third place performance in the regional meet.
Blann placed ninth in the state track and field meet.
