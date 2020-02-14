PAOLA — Kassidy Blann is not going to college to pursue a career in theatre, but she knows a thing or two about breaking a leg.
Blann, a senior pole vaulter, broke her leg not once, but twice.
Yes, she continued to do the pole vault for the Paola High School Panthers. Blann placed third at regionals last year and finished ninth in the Class 4A state track and field meet in Wichita.
Blann signed a national letter of intent to compete in the pole vault at Cowley County Community College. She signed her name on the line during a ceremony Feb. 4 at the commons area of Paola High School.
She went out for the Lady Panther track and field team her freshman year, competing on the relays.Blann was third in the regional track meet, qualifying for the state meet. She placed ninth in the state meet, missing a state medal by one place.
Blann made a college visit to Cowley County Community College and liked what she saw.
“I really like the track and field program,” she said. “They have a pole vault coach, and a lot of colleges do not have that.”
Joining Kassidy for the big signing day were her mom and dad, Shelly Blann Miller and Joshua Blann, grandparents John and Brenda Clifton, Rhonda Blann, and great-grandma Marilyn Ramesbothom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.