PAOLA – Carson Boehm went 4-for-4 and drove in four runs to set the tone as the Paola Panther baseball team swept a doubleheader from Fort Scott.
Boehm drove home four runs and scored twice in the first game Thursday, April 1, leading Paola to a 9-2 victory against Fort Scott.
Dalton Picek started the game for the Panthers, holding the Tigers to two runs on five hits in six innings. Picek, who got the win, struck out seven.
Jon Earlywine pitched a no-hit seventh inning in relief, striking out two.
Gus Wright and Picek drove in five runs in the second game as Paola completed the sweep with a 10-2 victory.
Wright had one hit and drove in three runs. Picek drove in two runs with a base hit.
Fletcher Aude pitched six innings in the win, allowing one earned run on two hits. He struck out five.
Ryan Sloan allowed one hit in an inning of scoreless relief.
The Paola Panthers improved to 4-0 with the sweep.
Paola scored nine runs on 11 hits in the opener.
Kody Hendrickson had two hits, drove home two runs and scored. Garrett Williams and Caden Marcum each had a base hit, drove in one run and scored.
Aidan Hartig walked, singled and scored three runs. Picek had a base hit and drove in one run. Wright singled and scored.
The Panthers made the most of five hits in the second game, pushing 10 runs across the plate.
Hartig singled and drove in one run. Williams and Marcum singled and scored.
Isaac Meyers and Boehm each had two runs scored. Cale Murdock and Aude scored.
The Paola Panthers opened the season against the Piper Pirates at home Tuesday, March 30.
Paola scored six runs on one hit through six innings and went on to win the first game 7-6.
Marcum started the game and got the win, striking out four. Picek, Aude and Sloan pitched in relief.
Aude got out of a jam to protect the one-run, 7-6 lead, getting two outs on two pitches. He got a line drive to third and Picek flashed some leather to snag the ball and threw to first base for the double play.
Aude had two base hits, drove in two runs and scored one run. Boehm had two hits and scored twice. Williams had a hit and scored. Dillon Ohlmeier, Sloan and Marcum scored.
Paola won the second game 16-6.
Williams had two base hits, drove in three runs and scored twice. Hartig drove home three runs with two hits and scored two runs.
Boehm singled, drove in one run and two runs. Hendrickson singled, drove in one run and scored.
