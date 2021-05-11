PAOLA — Carson Boehm drove in five runs as Paola split a doubleheader against Ottawa.
Boehm tripled, drove home two runs and scored twice as the Paola Panthers took the first game from the Ottawa Cyclones, 12-6, on Thursday, May 6.
Boehm had three hits in the second game, drove home three runs and scored in a tough 7-5 loss.
Dalton Picek and Dillon Ohlmeier each had three base hits in the opener. Picek singled twice, tripled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Ohlmeier had three singles, drove in two runs and scored.
Garrett Williams tripled, drove home one run and scored. Ryan Sloan doubled and drove in one run. Caden Marcum singled, drove in one run and scored twice.
Marcum allowed two runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out seven.
Fletcher Aude pitched two innings in relief. He allowed four runs on five hits.
A three-run fourth inning led Ottawa to a 7-5 win in the second game.
Aude singled, doubled and drove home one run. Kody Hendrickson singled and scored. Williams singled and scored.
Picek started the game, working into the sixth inning. Boehm pitched in relief.
The Paola Panthers defeated Bonner Springs on the road Tuesday, May 4, 17-6.
Marcum doubled, tripled and drove home three runs.
Boehm had two hits, drove in three runs and scored three runs.
Williams started the game. Jon Earlywine and Sloan pitched in relief.
