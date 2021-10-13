TONGANOXIE — Draven Pipken ran for a 4-yard touchdown run in overtime, giving the Spring Hill Broncos a 27-21 victory against Tonganoxie.
Spring Hill, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, trailed 7-6 at the half on the road Friday, Oct. 8. The Broncos scored twice in the second half and went on to win it with the overtime defensive stand and touchdown, improving to 6-0.
Broncos coach Jason Feeback was named the Kansas City Chiefs Coach of the Week after Spring Hill’s 28-14 win against De Soto on Friday, Oct. 2. Spring Hill’s 5-0 start is the team’s best since 1990.
Gary Spani, former Chiefs linebacker, presented Feeback with a plaque and special football for the coach of the week honor.
Spring Hill struck first at Tonganoxie on Friday, scoring on a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Flecther Pankey to Zach Knowlton.
Tonganoxie answered with a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and kicked the extra point for a 7-6 lead.
Daniel Mitchell caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Pankey in the third quarter. Spring Hill added the two-point conversion for a 14-7 lead.
Tonganoxie scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Tonganoxie had a 3-yard touchdown run and kicked the extra point to regain the lead, 21-14.
Carter Meade had a 68-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Rocco Russo kicked the extra point to tie the game and send it into overtime.
The Spring Hill defense and Pipken’s touchdown run took care of the rest in a 27-21 overtime thriller.
Pankey completed 17 of 26 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
Knowlton caught seven passes for 97 yards. He had nine carries for 65 yards.
Pipken ran the ball 18 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. Meade had seven receptions for 48 yards.
Austin Rivers led the defense with 16 tackles. Mitchell had 12 tackles. Garrah Bauer recovered a fumble.
