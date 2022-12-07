PAOLA — Libero Taryn Marcum, setter Maddie Pitzer and hitter Maggie Kauk put up big numbers as the Paola Lady Panther volleyball team went back to state for the first time in six years.
Marcum, Pitzer and Kauk were named to the Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Team. (See related story)
Marcum, Pitzer and Kauk dug it, set it and killed it for the Paola Lady Panthers. All three reached career milestones during the season.
Marcum, a junior, had 364 digs on the season. She topped 500 and then 600 career digs. Marcum finished the season with 620 career digs.
“Taryn was dominant in the libero position from start to finish this season,” Paola coach Alexis Kuharich-Combes said. “Taryn finished with 364 digs this season, which proves how much court she covered.
“She was a huge part of our success,” she said. “Taryn has such a high volleyball IQ and was able to share that with her team this year.”
Pitzer, a senior, led the Paola Panther offense at setter. She worked in a very tough, fast-paced offense. She had a team-leading 526 assists this season, topping the 1,000th assist mark. Pitzer ended the season with 1,313 career assists.
“Maddie was our setter and team captain this year,” Kuharich-Combes said. “Maddie ran an efficient offense as well as playing defense and blocking for us.”
In addition to her assists, Pitzer was a threat on the front row as a hitter. She had 81 kills on the season.
The Lady Panthers would not be the same team without Pitzer, coach Kuharich-Combes said.
Pitzer was injured in an automobile accident on the way to one of the Paola volleyball tournaments.
Her mother, Melinda Pitzer, got word, picked her up, had her checked out and took her to the tournament.
Pitzer missed the first match but was there to rally the troops for the rest of the day.
“Maddie was the glue to this team,” Kuharich-Combes said. “That was never more apparent than the day she was in a car accident on the way to our tournament.
“After passing a concussion test and making it in time for our second match,” she said. “After all she had gone through that day, Maddie went out and led her team to a first-place finish. I have never seen someone with such a passion for volleyball. Maddie is a senior and leaves behind a great legacy at Paola.”
Kauk, a senior, was the one who put the hammer down on the front row. She played middle for the Paola Lady Panthers.
Kauk led team with 274 kills on the season. She topped 500, 600 and then 700 career kills during the season.
Kauk had her 500th kill on the 1,000th assist for Pitzer. It came on the final point of a three-set sweep against Eudora.
It was a fitting way to reach 500 and 1,000 for Kauk and Pitzer. The Paola seniors have played volleyball together since the fifth grade.
“That was just the perfect way to end it with Maggie getting the kill, since we have been teammates for so long,” Pitzer said. “And, to have it be for the final point of the match. Doing it at home was pretty special.”
Kauk finished the season with 703 career kills.
She was always on the court. Kauk played all six rotations for the Paola Lady Panthers.
“Maggie is a six-rotation middle, which you do not see very often,” Kuharich-Combes said. “Maggie was a dominant force in the front row and a go-to-player. Maggie is a great leader. Maggie was someone everyone in the gym noticed. She was fun to watch and definitely our most scouted player.”
