221102_mr_spt_pao_vball_04

PAOLA — Libero Taryn Marcum, setter Maddie Pitzer and hitter Maggie Kauk put up big numbers as the Paola Lady Panther volleyball team went back to state for the first time in six years.

Marcum, Pitzer and Kauk were named to the Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Team. (See related story)

