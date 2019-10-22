WINFIELD, Kan. — Miranda Carrete became the first Paola girls tennis player to qualify for the state tournament.
She placed in the top six at the Class 4A regional at the Kossover Tennis Complex in Topeka on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Carrete represented the Lady Panthers at the state tennis tournament at the T.H. Vaughan Tennis Center in Winfield.
Carrette lost her first match at state 0-6, 0-6. She lost her second round match 3-9.
“The team is excited for Miranda,” Paola coach Kimberly Prockish said. “When conversations started about the potential for a girls’ program last fall, Miranda and I talked quite a bit. It’s always been on her list. It has always been a goal, so I’m just happy to be there as she checks that off on her senior bucket list.
“Anytime a team or individual goes to state it’s always an accomplishment,” Prockish said. “Miranda going to state is just that, but I wouldn’t attribute her success with state qualification solely due with our program or to coach Dan Clark and I. Miranda has worked incredibly hard all four years to get to this point. The last three years she’s been with the boys’ program in the spring under Todd Weaver. Even though the girls’ program is getting the accolades, it’s just as much coach Weaver’s accomplishment as it is coach Clark’s and mine.”
Carrete placed fifth in the regional tournament, punching her ticket for state.
She defeated Morgan Hum of Hiawatha by scores of 6-0, 6-0. Carrete lost to Mariel Allen of Bishop Miege by scores of 0-6, 0-6.
In round three she defeated Reece Dulac of Atchison 6-1, 6-1. Carrete rallied to defeat Carlie Payne of Iola by scores of 4-6, 6-2 and 6-4.
Alyssa Kelley lost her match in the first round 0-6, 0-6.
Karlie McMullin and Liv Meredith defeated a team from Ottawa by scores of 6-0, 6-2. They lost to Bishop Miege in the second round 1-6, 0-6. The two lost to Baldwin by scores of 4-6, 4-6.
Gracie Waggerman and Kynleah Bancroft lost to a team from Iola in the first round, 1-6, 0-6.
Playing for the first girls tennis team in Paola history are seniors Miranda Carrete, Karlie McMullin, Macaela Garrett, Jada Bryant and Grace Shore; juniors Kynleah Bancroft, Liv Meridith and Jenna Stover; sophomores Alyssa Kelley and Gracie Waggerman, and freshman Rachel Reimer.
“There was a lot of interest and excitement about our program this fall,” Prockish said. “To be honest, I hope Miranda’s success expounds on that hype, so coach Clark and I can continue to build this great program.”
