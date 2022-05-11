OTTAWA — Jordan Menefee and the Ottawa University dance team are national champions.
Menefee, a Paola High School graduate, and the Ottawa University dance team captured the Team Performance national title in the National Cheerleading Association and National Dance Association Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship in Daytona Beach, Fla., Wednesday, April 6, through Sunday, April 10.
“I had many different emotions when finding out we had won,” Menefee said. “There was relief, shock, happiness and of course excitement. Even to this day I am still shocked that we won.”
It all happened so fast, Menefee said. She woke up one morning and realized she was a national champion.
Walking on the sand at Daytona Beach, Menefee kissed the trophy. Menefee and her teammates had pictures taken with the trophy.
Menefee, who received her diploma from Ottawa University on Saturday, May 7, started dancing at the Dance Studio, now Miami County Dance Movement, when she was 7 years old.
Ottawa University competed in the NAIA Team Performance category and was one of four teams to advance to the finals. Menefee and the Ottawa University dance team then went out and won the national title.
The road that led her to Ottawa University was one paved with setbacks, yet navigated with determination.
Menefee was told not once, but twice that she did not have what it takes to cheer and dance. She was cut from the Paola High School cheerleading squad her freshman year. In her first year at Johnson County Community College, she was cut from the cheer and dance team.
“It has been a tough road,” she said. “I cannot help but be blessed where I am now.
“It has changed me in ways I could never imagine,” Menefee said. “I am grateful for the hard times. It makes this win that much more thrilling.”
Menefee was born to dance, performing for 18 years now.
“Being in front of people is an absolute thrill for me,” she said. “Every game day is exciting and different. I have the best times at basketball games at Ottawa University where the students are the rowdiest but also very supportive.”
She started cheering at the Football and Cheerleading Club of Johnson County (FCCJC) flag football league. She cheered with the league from first through sixth grade, working with her mother Autumn, who was a coach.
Menefee cheered at Paola Middle School in seventh and eighth grade.
After not making the high school cheerleading squad her freshman year, Menefee turned to her passion for dance. She joined the Paola School of Dance under the direction of Christine Kaempfe.
Two years later, classmate Nina Lopez invited her to try out for the Paola High School dance team. She would dance two seasons with the Paola dance squad.
Menefee moved to Emporia after graduation and joined Sherry’s Dance Workshop, where she danced for a year.
She transferred to Johnson County Community College and was handed more disappointment after not making the dance team.
“I tried out but did not end up making the team,” Menefee said. “I really thought my dance career had come to an end.”
However, the best was yet to come.
Menefee received a call from Taylor Eubanks-Overton in December of 2018 with a scholarship offer to dance at Ottawa University.
She had never tried out for the Ottawa University dance team. Ottawa University called looking for her and offered her a scholarship. She joined the team in August of 2019. Three years later, that decision would lead her to a National Championship with the Ottawa University dance team.
Due to COVID-19, she has another year of eligibility left, and she plans on dancing with Ottawa University another season while perusing an MBA with a concentration in human resources.
Menefee has been involved in cheer and dance for 18 years.
Jordan is the daughter of Autumn and Jeff Menefee.
