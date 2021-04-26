BALDWIN – Alexis Chapman had six hits in a doubleheader, driving home eight runs as the Paola Lady Panther softball team swept a doubleheader from the Baldwin Lady Bulldogs.
Chapman was 4-for-4 in the first game with two doubles and a triple, driving in four runs in a 10-9 victory Thursday, April 22.
Chapman went 2-for-3 in the second game, driving home four more runs in a 13-2 win.
Paola led 9-3 in the first game and held on to win it 10-9.
Maggie Kauk was 3-for-3 with a double, driving in one run. She scored four runs.
Kate Ediger doubled, drove in three runs and scored. Taylor Worthey had two hits, drove in one run and scored. Ava Kehl singled and drove in one run. Madison Bell singled and scored. Morgan Baska and Rylee Pratt scored.
Jacie Collier started the game, working into the fifth inning. Makayla Hendrickson pitched in relief and got the save.
Paola scored 13 runs on 13 hits in the second game.
Ediger singled twice, homered, drove in two runs and scored. Kehl singled, doubled and drove home two runs. Bryn Grandon hit two doubles, drove in one run and scored twice.
Kauk singled and scored three runs. Pratt singled and scored two runs. Worthey tripled, drove in one run and scored. Hannah Billensbach singled and scored. Kauk stole two bases.
Bell pitched the complete game, allowing two runs on 10 hits for the win. She struck out three.
