PAOLA — New challenges await Lady Panther senior Morgan Clark as she heads to Kansas City Kansas Community College.
Clark, a Paola senior, signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball for the Blue Devils next season.
“I feel like playing volleyball at the collegiate level is the reward for all of the years of hard work,” Clark said. “I just feel like I have worked so hard, to not continue playing at the collegiate level would be a big regret.”
Clark has been playing volleyball since she was in second grade.
“The first time I got my hands on a volleyball was in second grade, playing in some local camps,” she said. “The following year, in third grade, I started playing club volleyball and actually compete and play. That was fun.”
She has been playing volleyball ever since. Clark played for Paola Middle School in seventh and eighth grade. She is a four-year member of the Paola High School Lady Panther volleyball.
Clark has been playing club volleyball for the Junior Slammers and coach Cadi Marcum.
“Club and high school volleyball are both so different and unique in their own ways,” Clark said. “It helped me go to college as a stronger player. I was able to learn a lot about the game.”
“Cadi, my club coach, knew about the program and led me in that direction,” Clark said. “I wanted to go to a community college. Because of COVID-19, I was not for sure what the experience would have been like if I had gone to a university to play volleyball there.”
Marcum said Kansas City Kansas Community College is getting a wonderful player in Clark, and the program is a great place for the Paola senior.
Assistant coach Asya Herron was head coach at Neoho County Community College and several Junior Slammers players have been through her program, Marcum said.
“I have had four players go to Neosho and they loved playing for her so, I knew it would be a good fit for Morgan,” Marcum said. “It has been fun to watch Morgan grow as a player.”
Clark really grew as a player this past season, Marcum said.
“The biggest thing I noticed with Morgan this season was her confidence on the court,” Marcum said. “She really started to communicate and command the ball and was confident in the plays and hits she would choose to run. She started getting the confidence of wanting it to be on her shoulders and that is always nice to see.
“It is always fun as a coach to watch players put it all together and start to see the success from their hard work,” she said. “It has been fun to watch her come into her own and be able to step up as a leader on the court.”
Clark was a four-year member of the Paola High School Lady Panther volleyball program. She had an outstanding senior campaign. Clark was a second-team Tri-County Spotlight Volleyball Team selection at outside hitter. Clark had 146 kills and 53 blocks.
“It is always a proud moment seeing your players go on to compete after high school,” Paola coach Kirby Kenny said. “For Morgan, this is something she has been working toward since I met her, so I’m so excited to see her accomplish this goal.
“Morgan has grown into a very confident player and learned to trust herself and her abilities,” Kirby said. “Morgan has always led by example, she is strong and fearless at the net and this will only help her as she performs at the next level. It’s always a celebration when your players are able to continue doing what they are passionate about and I’m so excited for Morgan to continue her volleyball career as a Blue Devil.”
Clark plans on majoring in nursing to become a registered nurse. Morgan is the daughter of Scott and Kendra Clark of Paola.
