PAOLA — Coach Michael Dumpert talked to every Paola player as they walked off the field following a 27-21 loss to Piper in the Class 5A regional playoffs Friday, Nov. 5.
Paola added to a tradition of excellence on the gridiron, going 6-4 to end the Dumpert era. The Paola Panthers are the fifth winningest program in the history of Kansas.
Senior football players in their final regular season home game for the Paola Panthers were: Jovanni Blackie, Layton Brandt, Grant Celano, Zach Donahue, Maxwell Douglass, Jonathan Earlywine, Clayton Forrest, Noah Gerken, Kody Hendrickson, Brayden Johnson, Dominic McCoy, Chris Lohaus-Fast, Trey Moala, Logan Newkirk, Dalton Picek, Caden Rhamy, Isaiah Taylor and Gus Wright.
The Paola Panthers marched 80 yards on 15 plays, scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run by Brandt on their first possession of the game. Paola had five first downs on the drive. Blackie had a 17-yard run to move the sticks. Rhamy picked up a first down on an 11-yard run.
Steffen Morschel, an exchange student from Germany, kicked the extra-point, giving Paola a 7-0 lead.
Paola ran eight minutes off the clock.
Piper used all of eight seconds to answer, scoring with a 63-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage. The kick knotted the score at 7-7.
Paola put another long drive to take the lead in the second quarter. Brandt scored on a 9-yard touchdown run on the ninth play of an 81-yard march. Blackie highlighted the drive with runs of 27 and 24 yards. Morchel’s extra-point kick was good, giving the Panthers a 14-7 lead at the half.
Piper tied the game on a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
The Panthers fumbled the snap on a punt and turned the ball over at the Pirates 37-yard line. Piper took advantage, taking the lead on a 9-yard touchdown run. Brandt blocked the extra-point attempt.
Moala had a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Blackie had a 15-yard run and Rhamy plowed his way for 10 yards on a march that covered 79 yards on 11 plays. Morschel kicked the extra point, giving Paola a 21-20 advantage.
Piper fumbled the balll and recovered it at their own 1-yard line. Paola was called for holding, giving Piper some breathing room. The Pirates had a 54-yard pass to take the ball to the Panther 40-yard line.
The Pirates finished the drive with a 21-yard touchdown run. Piper kicked the extra point to make it 27-21.
Facing fourth down and five, Paola fumbled the ball with the game on the line. Piper recovered the ball and ran out the clock and the season on Paola.
Blackie had 28 carries for 174 yards and a touchdown. Brant ran the ball 10 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns.
Moala completed three of five passes for 23 yards. He ran the ball nine times for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Lohaus-Fast, Newkirk and Rhamy each had a reception.
Rhamy led the Paola defense with six tackles. Kale “Horse” Murdock, Brandt and Forrest each had three tackles. Douglass had an interception. Picek had a quarterback sack.
Lohaus-Fast returned two kickoffs for 25 yards. Morschel was 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.