PAOLA – Jacie Collier had three base hits, drove home two runs and notched a victory on the mound as the Paola Lady Panthers swept a doubleheader from Chanute.
The Lady Panthers took the opener 8-5 on Friday, April 9. Paola won the second game 17-15 on a walk-off triple by Maggie Kauk to complete the sweep. It was the first sweep of the season for the Lady Panthers, who improved to 3-5.
Collier allowed four runs on seven hits over 4 2/3 innings in the first game. She had three hits, including a pair of doubles. Makayla Hendrickson gave up one run on four hits in relief to nail down the save.
Alexis Chapman had three hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Kyia Fuller singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored. Morgan Baska, Hannah Billesbach and Hendrickson doubled.
Kauk was 4-for-6 in the second game and brought the fans to their feet with the walk-off triple in the 17-15 comeback victory.
Ava Kehl was 3-for-4, driving in three runs. Bryn Grandon was 4-for-5 with a double, driving in two runs with three runs scored.
Taylor Worthey tripled. Madison Bell doubled twice. Billsebach doubled.
Bell started the game for Paola. Collier and Hendrickson pitched in relief.
The Lady Panthers had more hits than the Eudora Lady Cardinals in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 6, but came out on the short end of an 8-5 score.
Paola lost the opener 11-1.
Billesbach and Chapman doubled in the first game. Kehl, Fuller and Worthey singled.
Collier started the game. Bell pitched in relief.
Kauk doubled, singled twice and scored in the second game. Fuller had three singles and scored.
Chapman and Kehl each had two hits. Bell and Kehl doubled.
Bell started the game. Hendrickson pitched in relief.
Paola spit a doubleheader at Bonner Springs on Thursday, April 1.
The Lady Panthers rallied from a 4-2 deficit to take the second game 10-9 for the first win of the season. Paola lost the opener 16-1.
Chapman and Kauk each had four hits in the second game. Chapman drove home three runs and scored three runs. Kauk scored three times.
Grandon singled, doubled and drove home three runs. Worthey singled and drove in one run. Collier walked, singled and scored two runs.
Collier pitched three innings and got the win. Hendrickson threw four innings in relief and got the save.
Kauk had the only hit of the first game for Paola. She singled and stole a base.
Collier started the game. Hendrickson pitched in relief.
Paola had 34 hits, driving home 27 runs in a doubleheader at home against Piper to open the season Tuesday, March 30.
The Lady Panthers would lose both games by scores of 27-20 and 15-7.
Piper had 61 base hits against Paola, scoring 41 runs.
Grandon had three base hits with two home runs in the first game, driving in six runs. Kehl homered and singled twice, driving in four runs.
Fuller had three hits, including a double. She drove in one run and scored twice.
Worthy had three hits and scored three runs. Kauk had three hits, drove in one run and scored three times.
Cullior started the game and worked into the sixth inning. Hendrickson pitched in relief.
Grandon, Kehl and Chapman doubled in the second game. Grandon singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored. Kehl singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored. Chapman singled, doubled and scored.
Collier pitched five innings. Hendrickson worked two innings in relief.
