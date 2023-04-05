PAOLA — Seniors Jacie Collier and Ava Kehl are ready to run onto the field with the Paola Lady Panthers again in 2023.
Collier and Kehl are the battery mates for the Lady Panthers at pitcher and catcher.
Collier will take to the circle. She is the ace of the staff.
Kehl is behind the plate at catcher. She was a second-team Tri-County Spotlight selection at catcher last season.
Kehl batted .283 with four doubles and six home runs. She drove in 17 runs and had nine runs scored.
The Paola Lady Panthers have 24 girls out for the program, led by 12 returning varsity and junior varsity players.
“We will look to our two seniors, Ava Kehl and Jacie Collier to lead our team,” Paola coach Sherry Ball said. “Our league will be as competitive as usual.”
Eudora is coming off a state championship season. The Frontier League also features the Spring Hill Lady Broncos, who won a Class 5A regional championship, making a second-straight trip to the state tournament.
“Eudora will be tough, as will the rest of the teams,” Ball said. “The Panther softball program strives to be the best we can be every day. Working hard in practice leads us to being competitive in games.”
The team goal is always to go win it all, Ball said.
“Ultimately our final goal is always to win the state championship,” Ball said. “Reaching short-term goals along the way.
“We coaches continue to work hard to make our program a fun learning experience for each of our athletes,” she said.
Krislyn Hadlock, a sophomore, earned second team Spotlight honors at outfield. Hadlock batted .312.
Paola also returns junior outfielder Eden Troxel. She was an honorable mention Spotlight selection last season.
