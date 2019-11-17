PAOLA – Michael Daggett grew up with a baseball in his hand. He has a pure love for the game of baseball.
When it starts to feel like work, there is a simple reminder on his baseball glove from his father Jeff.
“I Get To,” is stitched into his baseball glove.
The message is simple. No matter what happens, Michael can look at the glove and read those three words.
Daggett gets to play the game he loves. Not everyone can do that.
“When things get tough, I want him to be able look at that glove and remember he gets to play baseball,” Jeff Daggett said.
Michael Daggett will have that opportunity for another four years. The Paola High School senior has signed a national letter of intent with Truman State University to play baseball. The signing took place Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the high school.
“It is very exciting,” Daggett said. “Truman State is a great school. I really like the coaches. They are straight forward and up front.”
Daggett a hard thrower with great control, was recruited by Truman State as a pitcher. He may also see some work in the field for the Bulldogs.
Signing with Truman State was a moment that Daggett has worked hard for, especially this past off-season. After a stellar sophomore season, in which he was 4-1 with 35 strikeouts in 35 innings, the zip was not on his fastball his junior season.
Daggett was pitching hurt. He had a bone spur in his elbow that required Tommy John surgery.
He worked all summer and the elbow is doing great. The velocity is back.
Daggett is a four-year member of the Paola High School baseball program.
During the summer he had played for the Kansas Curve and the Between the Lines Hornets.
His father played high school and collegiate baseball. Michael grew up with the game and it became his passion.
“I have played the game ever since I can remember,” Daggett said. “As soon as I got in the sixth grade, I knew I wanted to play baseball in college.
“I have always wanted to see how far I can go with it,” he said. “It is amazing to be signing to play college baseball.”
Having put his name on the line with Truman State takes a lot of the pressure off, Daggett said, allowing him to focus on baseball.
“Signing is a big relief,” Daggett said. “Now, I can just go out there my senior season and not worry about anything. I can just play baseball.”
Daggett was a second-team Tri-County Spotlight Baseball Team selection at utility his sophomore season.
He batted .392 with 20 base hits in 51 at bats. Daggett drove in nine runs with 13 runs scored.
Daggett was 4-1 with one save on the mound. He struck out 35 batters in 35 innings pitched with a 3.20 earned-run average.
The Paola Panthers return the majority of the team this season, Daggett said. It is a team that can make a run.
Michael, who plans on having an engineering minor, is the son of Barbara and Jeff Daggett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.