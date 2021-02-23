PAOLA — The Lady Panther basketball team used some old school defense to post a victory against Tonganoxie during its annual Kay Yow Pink Out Game to raise money in the fight against cancer.
The Paola girls wore special pink and white jerseys for the game Friday, Feb. 19.
The Lady Panthers limited Tonganoxie to nine points or less in all four quarters for a 50-31 victory.
The Lady Panthers were outscored 7-6 in the first quarter. Paola went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter to take the lead.
After a 9-8 edge in the third quarter, Paola sealed the win with a 19-8 fourth-quarter run.
Kate Ediger had a steal and made a long pass down the court to Maggie Kauk for the layup and the early lead.
Dakiah Yates had a steal and layup. Morgan Clark had a steal and was fouled, taking advantage by sinking both free throws. Emersym Smith made a great pass to Yates, who finished with the layup for a 6-0 run, increasing the lead to 15-8.
Maggie Kauk made a jump shot from the top of the key. Paola took an eight-point lead, 31-23, into the fourth quarter.
Morgan Clark made four free throws in 14 seconds as Paola made it a 20-point game, 44-24, with 2:20 left in regulation.
Yates led Paola with 11 points. Ediger posted 10 points.
Mackenzie Kuehl, Maddie Smith, Pitzer, Ave Kehl, Clark and Kauk also scored for the Lady Panthers.
