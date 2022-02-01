PAOLA — Jeremy Dillard and Joe Stephens were the 76th and 77th inductees into the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame during a special ceremony Friday, Jan. 28.
Jeremy Dillard
Dillard, a 2007 Paola graduate, played basketball, football and track and field at Paola High School, earning nine varsity letters.
He was a three-year starter for the Paola Panther football team. Dillard finished his prep career with more than 4,000 yards of total offense, including nearly 2,000 rushing yards his senior campaign.
Dillard ranks in the top 10 all-time in total offense, rushing yards, rushing attempts, passing yards and solo tackles.
He was the Tri-County Spotlight Football Player of the Year in 2007. He was all-state and all-league.
Joe Stephens
Stephens, a 2009 Paola graduate, earned six varsity letters for baseball and track and field. He is the most decorated member in the history of Paola’s storied track and field program. Stephens won 115 medals during his prep career. He set school records in the 110 hurdles and the triple jump. Stephens won 12 state medals, including four individual titles.
He was the Tri-County Spotlight Track Athlete of the Year in 2009. He attended Pittsburg State University where he broke the school record in the heptathton.
Previous inductees were:
1996: Dick Gilman
1997: Larry Criddle, Darren Dawson, Bob Harrington, Jim Irick, Scott Karr, Carnie Smith, Earl Ventura, Wendell Winkler and the 1984 Panther state champion football team
1998: Regan Miller Crow, Dennis Fort, Karen Gage and Danny Locke
1999: Jim Lee, Aaron Locke and Don Walters
2000: Sherry Ventura Ball, Brian Shay, Wesley Wilson, the 1994 state champion football team and the 1995 state champion basketball team
2001: Robin Gostautas Branine, Brian Doherty, Cam Lindsey, Ed Scheffer and the undefeated, untied 1951 football team
2002: Brian Blachly, Rick Byers, Paul Shoemaker and Tiny VanRheen
2003: Tara Hudspeth, Cadi Stuteville Marcum, Michael Orr and Matt Stallbaumer
2004: Mike Doherty, Clifford “Oscar” Durland, Casey McAllister and Lisa Sullivan
2005: Scott Henry and L.F. “Tow” Diehm
2006: Fred Miller, Will Rogers, members of the 1995 Panther state runner-up wrestling team: Russ Hermreck, Amad Patillo, Brian Shay, Chad “Boo” Weaver, and coaches Jeff Morris and Steve Gorsuch
2008: Members of the 2001 state championship Paola Panther wrestling team
2008: Jon Lee and David Ward
2009: Nick Green, Natalie Browning Melichar and Josh Shay
2010: Nathan Payne and Tiffany Craner
2013: David Robison, Jordan Karr and Brittney Miller
2014: Dan Karr and Stan Plummer
2015: Rachel Hanf, John Karr, Taelor Karr and Ray Slyter
2016: Mike Dumpert, Noah Dumpert, Megan Hayes and Steve Gorsuch
2017: Annie Kessler, Jesse Sims, Caleb Payne and Kurt Barbour
2018: Dennis Grandon and Robbie Sullivan
2019: Gary Schroeder and Corey Walker
2020: Paola boys back-to-back state track championship teams from 2009 and 2010, and Lauren Frederick
