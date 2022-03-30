PAOLA — There are no nights off in the Frontier League. No one has to remind Paola senior forward Kate Ediger of that revelation.
Ediger has lived it, playing at the varsity level for the Paola Lady Panther girls basketball program the past four years.
She has been in K-68 rivalry games against the Louisburg Lady Cats.
Ediger has been on the road to face the Class 5A substate champion Spring Hill Lady Broncos. She knows what it is like to step into gymnasiums at Piper, Tonganoxie and Ottawa high schools.
No matter the time, place or what was at stake, the Lady Panthers knew they were going to get everything Ediger had every time she walked onto the hardwood floor, Paola coach Jamie Butler said.
“She never held anything back and always wanted what was best for her team,” Butler said. “She competed every possession of every game, and I couldn’t be more proud of the basketball player she became this year. Player of the Year is what she deserves because she earned every bit of it.”
Ediger, who posted 20 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, was named the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She shot 38 percent from the 3-point line for the Lady Panthers.
“I am honored to win this award,” Ediger said. “The competition in this area is tough, and there are a lot of great players. I feel like my teammates and I worked hard over the summer to improve.”
None of the accolades are possible without the team, Ediger said. Everyone, the players and the coaches, dedicated themselves to the team and put together another strong season as a result, sending the Lady Panthers to the Class 4A substate finals.
“We put a lot of hours in, and without them this award would not be possible,” Ediger said. “Everyone’s effort paid off as we were able to finish third in a very competitive Frontier League.
“Paola girls basketball has a great tradition, and I feel very lucky to have been a part of it,” she said. “I would like to thank coach Jamie Butler, former coach Stuart Ross, all of the other coaches I have had over the years, and the girls I have played with the last four years for all of their support.”
Ediger was never satisfied but always working to improve on her game, Butler said.
“Kate started passing the ball extremely well too because of all the attention she got from our opponents,” Butler said. “She made some great passes that led to us beating some really great teams toward the end of our season, like Spring Hill and Ottawa. Early in the season, she led us to some big wins against the great teams of Fort Scott and Baldwin. She hit two key three-point shots to beat Sabetha.”
Ediger set the tone for the Paola Lady Panthers on and off the court, Butler said.
“Her leadership and toughness this year was incredible through her words and actions,” Butler said. “Kate is truly the definition of outstanding and deserves it. She was a true competitor.
“She drew a ton of fouls on our opponents,” Butler said. “She was the ‘It’ factor for our team. Kate was the girl no one wanted to play against.”
