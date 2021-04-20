PAOLA — Kate Ediger had a dramatic return to the lineup for the Paola Lady Panther softball team, hitting for the cycle in a doubleheader against Tonganoxie.
Ediger had a single, double, triple and a home run as the Lady Panthers defeated Tonganoxie by a score of 21-5 in the first game of a doubleheader at home Tuesday, April 13.
She is the first player in the history of the Paola Lady Panther softball program to hit for the cycle.
Ediger injured her ankle at the end of the Lady Panther basketball season. She had been assisting the team on the bench and was just cleared to make her return to the lineup for the doubleheader Tuesday, April 13.
Alexis Chapman and Kyia Fuller each drove home two runs in a 6-5 victory in the second game. The Paola Lady Panthers improved to 5-5 with the sweep.
Paola scored 10 runs in the first inning of the opener.
Ediger was 4-for-4 with the cycle. She drove home five runs.
Ava Kehl was 3-for-3 with a double and a home run, driving in four runs.
Chapman had three base hits with a double and a home run. She drove in three runs and scored four runs.
Fuller hit the first home run of her high school career. She had three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice.
Maggie Kauk had three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice. Taylor Worthey singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Rylee Pratt stole three bases.
Jacie Collier started the game and got the win. Makayla Hendrickson pitched in relief for the save.
Chapman and Fuller each drove in two runs in the second game. Chapman singled and doubled. Fuller had two singles.
Ediger and Worthey each doubled. Ediger drove in one run. Worthey scored one run.
Madison Bell pitched the complete game, working out of trouble. She scattered 12 hits over seven innings, allowing three runs. Bell struck out nine.
Morgan Baska and Fuller each stole two bases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.