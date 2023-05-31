Ediger named first-team all-conference at Johnson County By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email May 31, 2023 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Johnson County Community College freshman first baseman Kate Ediger was named first-team all-conference. Ediger is a graduate of Paola High School. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OVERLAND PARK – Kate Ediger, a freshman at Johnson County Community College, was a first-team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference selection.Ediger, a graduate of Paola High School, plays first base for Johnson County.She batted .448 (56-for-125) with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 27 runs scored and 49 ruins driven in.Her 49 RBI led the team and ranked sixth in the conference. Ediger hit a grand slam in a win over Neosho County on Thursday, April 13.Ediger has 15 multiple-hit games and leads the team with 13 multiple-RBI games, including three games with four runs driven in.She was named the KJCCC Player of the Week for the 10th week this season.Ediger was a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Softball Team selection at infield her senior season in 2022.She batted .403 with six doubles, two triples and two home runs. She drove in 16 runs with 16 runs scored.The Paola graduate played a little basketball, too. She was on the first-team Spotlight basketball team and named the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Player of the Year.Ediger posted 20 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. She shot 38 percent from the 3-point line for the Lady Panthers. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. 