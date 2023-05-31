230531_mr_spt_ediger

Johnson County Community College freshman first baseman Kate Ediger was named first-team all-conference. Ediger is a graduate of Paola High School.

 Submitted Photo

OVERLAND PARK – Kate Ediger, a freshman at Johnson County Community College, was a first-team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference selection.

Ediger, a graduate of Paola High School, plays first base for Johnson County.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.