PAOLA — Kate Ediger posted a game-high 29 points as the Paola girls basketball team defeated Baldwin, 58-55, in the season opener at home Friday, Dec. 3.
Ediger scored eight points in the first quarter as both teams dropped 17 points. She followed that up with an 11-point second quarter to give the Lady Panthers a one-point, 28-27, lead at the intermission.
Five players scored in the third quarter in a 16-14 edge for Paola.
Both teams scored 14 points in the final frame.
Ediger scored nine of Paola’s 14 points in the final eight minutes. She made three field goals and three free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory.
Ediger sank 10 field goals on the night, including three from 3-point range.
Maggie Kauk hit double figures with 11 points. Kauk sank five field goals and one free throw.
Maddie Pitzer made three field goals for six points. Ella Foster and Mackenzie Kuehl each had four points. Emersyn Smith and Anna Phillips also scored.
Paola made 22 field goals with four 3-pointers. The Lady Panthers sank 10 of 20 from the free-throw line.
