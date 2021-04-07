PAOLA – Seniors Ben Timpe and Evan McMillan are back to set the tone for the Paola Panther golf team.
The Panthers have 11 boys out for the program this spring.
Juniors vying for varsity spots are Seth Aistrup, Zach Donahue and Jonas Sanders.
Sophomores on the team are Mitchell Ball and Aaron Koechner. The roster also features freshmen Fisher Woolsey, Turman White, Connor Barnum and Jayden Fagan.
“Practice is going well,” Paola coach Todd DeYoung said. “I work mostly with the newer golfers and periodically with the experienced golfers.”
Aistrup has been having a great spring, DeYoung said.
“My most promising golfer is Seth Aistrup,” DeYoung said. “He loves the game and wants to do well.
“As far as newcomers, they all have the ability to hit the ball,” he said. “It is a matter of consistency and time.”
DeYoung is entering his sixth season with the Paola golf program.
“The team goals are always the same,” he said. “We want to have fun and to learn to play a game that they can enjoy the rest of their lives. Winning championships and titles is icing on the cake.”
(0) comments
