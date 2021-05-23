TOPEKA – Carden Escobar represented the Paola Panther tennis program at the Class 4A state tournament.
Escobar was 3-4 in singles play on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, placing 12th in the state.
He was 3-1 on the first day Friday, losing his second match.
Escobar was 0-3 on Saturday, May 15.
Escobar won a two-tie breaker game against Pratt in his first on the opening day of state. He ended the day with a hard-fought win against Fort Scott.
“Escobar won the first match in two tie-break games against Pratt,” Paola coach Dan Clark said. “He won a grueling match at the end of Friday against Fort Scott. State was a great atmosphere and an awesome learning experience.”
Escobar placed fifth in the Class 4A regional at Shawnee Mission.
He placed fifth at No. 1 singles at the regional tournament Saturday, May 8. The top six singles players advance to state.
Edcabar is 16-13 on the season.
Paola doubles team Aaron Smith and Austin Tuschhoff lost in the opening round of the regional tournament.
Escobar won the Leavenworth Invitational and was runner-up in the Frontier League Tournament.
Matthew Blackie also plays for the Paola Panther tennis program. He plays junior varsity.
