WINFIELD, Kan. — Panther Carden Escobar placed sixth in the Class 4A state tennis tournament.
Escobar, the regional champion, was the No. 3 seed in the state tournament held in Winfield, Kan., on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14.
He had a first-round bye.
Escobar defeated Wellington in his first match by scores of 6-1 and 6-3.
He lost his second match to McPherson by scores of 6-2, 7-6 on a 7-3 tie-breaker.
“It was a very tough loss for Carden,” Paola coach Dan Clark said. “He was in full control, leading in the second set 5-2.”
Escobar bounced back with a 9-5 win against Augusta. He had a 9-8 win against El Dorado, winning a 7-3 tie-breaker to take the match.
He then lost another tie-breaker by the same score, 9-8, against Labette County. He lost the tie-breaker 10-8 in a back-and-forth, hard fought match.
“Carden had a real nice tournament,” Clark said. “He finished in sixth place after placing 12th in the state last year.
“He has made some big strides from a year ago,” Clark said. “His senior year could be very exciting next spring.”
Escobar finished the season with a record of 24-8.
Escobar went 3-0 in the regional tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win against No. 8 seed Jaxon Mourning of Ottawa, a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 win against No. 4 seed Tyler Broxterman of Topeka-Hayden and a dominating 6-0, 6-0 win against No. 2 seed Daniel Sullivan of Bishop Miege.
Seth Aistrup and Jonas Sanders, No. 9 seed at doubles, were 1-2 in the regional. Aistrup and Sanders defeated Baldwin by scores of 6-0 and 6-3. They lost to Topeka-Hayden by scores of 0-6, 0-6 and Fort Scott in straight sets 2-6, 2-6.
Levi Ballou, Paola’s No. 2 singles player, finished the regular season with a record of 5-17.
Ballou did not play in the regional tournament. Ballou improved a lot throughout his first season of tennis, Clark said.
