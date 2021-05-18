210519_mr_spt_paotennis

Carden Escobar qualified to represent the Paola Panthers in the Class 4A state tennis tournament.

 Submitted Photo

SHAWNEE – Carden Escobar placed fifth in the Class 4A tennis regional at Shawnee Mission.

Escobar qualified to represent the Paola Panthers in the state tournament in Topeka.

He placed fifth at No. 1 singles at the regional tournament Saturday, May 8. The top six singles players advance to state.

Edcobar is 16-13 on the season.

Paola doubles team Aaron Smith and Austin Tuschhoff lost in the opening round of the regional tournament.

Escobar won the Leavenworth Invitational and was runner-up in the Frontier League Tournament.

Matthew Blackie also plays for the Paola Panther tennis program. He plays junior varsity.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.