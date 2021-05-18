SHAWNEE – Carden Escobar placed fifth in the Class 4A tennis regional at Shawnee Mission.
Escobar qualified to represent the Paola Panthers in the state tournament in Topeka.
He placed fifth at No. 1 singles at the regional tournament Saturday, May 8. The top six singles players advance to state.
Edcobar is 16-13 on the season.
Paola doubles team Aaron Smith and Austin Tuschhoff lost in the opening round of the regional tournament.
Escobar won the Leavenworth Invitational and was runner-up in the Frontier League Tournament.
Matthew Blackie also plays for the Paola Panther tennis program. He plays junior varsity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.