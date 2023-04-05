Escobar set to make another state run for Paola tennis team By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Apr 5, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 220427_mr_spt_tennis_01 FilE Photo Panther Carden Escobar attacks the net during a volley at No. 1 singles in the Paola Quad. Escobar won the Frontier League title, Class 4A regional title and placed sixth in the state tournament. Show more Show less FilE Photo Panther Carden Escobar attacks the net during a volley at No. 1 singles in the Paola Quad. Escobar won the Frontier League title, Class 4A regional title and placed sixth in the state tournament. Gene Morris / Miami County Republic Carden Escobar returns a volley during a home Paola tennis tournament. Escobar won the Frontier League title, Class 4A regional title and placed sixth in the state tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAOLA — Senior Carden Escobar is back to lead the Paola Panther tennis team.Ecobar placed sixth in the Class 4A state tennis tournament in Winfield last season. He was the No. 3 seed at state.He was 3-3 in the state tournament. Escobar suffered some tough losses in close matches, falling 9-8 and 10-8 in his final two matches. He won his first matches by scores of 6-1 and 6-3.Escobar finished the season with a record of 24-8. He was the Class 4A regional champion and the Frontier League champion.“Carden had a real nice tournament,” Paola coach Dan Clark said. “He finished in sixth place after placing 12th in the state (the previous) year.”Paola has six student-athletes out for the program. Escobar is the only player back with varsity experience. He is in his third season at No. 1 singles for the varsity squad.Also out for the program this spring are junior Zander Holdsworth, junior Matthew Blackiem, freshman Sawyer Holdsworth, freshman Watchman Paxton and freshman KJ Powless.“The team goals are to improve skill level, develop mental toughness, work hard, and have fun playing,” Clark said. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCar crashes into Louisburg homeNew Casey’s to open soon in PaolaChild walks out of Louisburg daycareStudy: New danger of alcohol use in Topeka.Alumni and fathers beat Panthers 9-8 in scrimmageNomad Market to open for outdoor season April 1LaDonna BuchmanCarl Ray CroanCommunity Corrections Director Cathy Cooper retiresMark Alan Johnson Images Videos CommentedSheriff's office recovers stolen property (2)‘A little bit nerve-wracking’: Supporters of medical marijuana hold hope for Kansas law (1)Arctic river channels migrating slower due to warming climate: study (1)#23. Hesston College (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 1:50 Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie answers the tough questions about Aaron Rodgers 3:50 SI Ranks the All-Time Green Bay Packers 5:40 Kay Adams on the Packers-Jets Game of Chicken - Up & Adams 2:26 Is This A Rebuild Year For The Packers? 2:10 Packers coach Matt LaFleur says to temper expectations for Jordan Love
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.