PAOLA — Carden Escobar won two of his three matches for the Panther tennis team in the Paola Quad against Gardner, Ottawa and Spring Hill.
Escobar placed second at No. 1 singles for the Paola Panthers in the home tournament Monday, April 18.
He has won five of his last seven matches, placing second in the Paola Quad and third in the Bill Scott Invitational at Bonner Springs.
Escobar is 10-4 to open the season.
“Carden is off to a good start,” Paola coach Dan Clark said. “He had a very intense match in the Chanute Tournament.”
Escobar won an 8-6 match against John Ferley, son of 1999 Paola graduate Peter Ferley.
Escobar is a returning state qualifier for the Paola Panther tennis team. He was 16-13 on the season a year ago, placing seventh in the regional to punch his ticket to state. Escobar finished 12th in the state.
Escobar was 2-1 at home for runner-up in the Paola Quad. He defeated Andrew Wise of Gardner by a score of 8-4. He won an 8-3 match against Jaxon Mourning of Ottawa. Escobar fell to Juan Diaz of Spring Hill by a final of 8-4.
Levi Ballou of Paola was 0-3 at No. 2 singles. He lost to Ethan Perez of Gardner by a score of 8-1. Ballou fell to Aiden Roberts of Ottawa by a final of 8-7. He lost to Christian Stewart of Spring Hill in an 8-0 match.
Ace Lucas and Jackson Rhea were 1-1 at No. 1 doubles, defeating Ottawa 8-2 and falling to Spring Hill 8-2.
Milan Majstorovic and Gavin McGill went 1-1 at No. 2 doubles, defeating Ottawa 8-1 and losing to Spring Hill by an 8-1 score.
Seth Aistrup and Jonas Sanders were 0-3 at the Bill Scott Invitational at Bonner Springs on Thursday, April 14.
Aistrup and Sanders lost to Lansing by a score of 8-3, and Mill Valley in two matches by scores of 8-1 and 8-2.
Aistrup and Sanders, seniors, also play varsity for the Paola Panther golf team.
Escobar placed third at No. 1 singles at the Bill Scott Invitational at Bonner Springs on Tuesday, April 12. He was 3-1 on the day.
Escobar defeated Lansing by a score of 8-2, won against St. James by a final of 8-2, fell to Mill Valley 2-8 and finished with an 8-3 win against De Soto in the third place match.
Ballou was 3-0 for first place in the Baldwin Invitational on Wednesday, April 6. Ballou won his matches by scores of 6-2, 6-4 and 6-5 with a 9-7 tiebreaker.
