BONNER SPRINGS — Carden Escobar is the Frontier League singles tennis champion.
Escobar led the Paola Panther tennis team with a 3-1 record at the Frontier League Tournament at Bonner Springs on Tuesday, April 26.
Escobar defeated Spring Hill and Ottawa. He lost to Bonner Springs. There was a three-way tie for first place, and Escobar took the No. 1 singles title on percentage points.
Escobar is 22-15 on the season. He has won six of his last eight matches, winning league and finishing runner-up at Leavenworth. Over his last 18 matches, he has posted a record of 13-5.
Jonas Sanders and Seth Aistrup were 1-3 at No. 2 doubles. Sanders and Aistrup defeated Baldwin.
The two lost matches to Ottawa, Spring Hill and Bonner Springs. Two of the matches were very close, Paola coach Dan Clark said.
Escobar placed second for the Paola tennis team in the Leavenworth Invitational.
Escobar was 3-1 at No. 1 singles on Wednesday, April 27. He defeated Shawnee Mission West, Baldwin and Lansing. Escobar lost to Leavenworth.
Jonas Sanders and Seth Aistrup took third place at No. 2 doubles, defeating Baldwin, Leavenworth and Shawnee Mission West. The two lost to Lansing and Basehor-Linwood.
“They had a great opportunity to finish even higher,” Clark said.
Levi Ballou was 1-2 for the Panthers in the Bonner Springs Junior Varsity Invitational on Monday, April 25. He defeated Baldwin. Ballou lost to De Soto and Mill Valley.
