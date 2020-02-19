PAOLA — Clayton Essex was born to play football at Mid-America Nazarene University.
He is continuing a legacy.
Clayton is the son of two former Pioneers.
His mother Krista ran the 800-meter dash for Mid-America.
His father Tim was a strong safety for the Mid-America football team and competed in the pole vault. He also ran the 800 in high school.
Clayton Essex, the Tri-County Spotlight Defensive Football Player of the Year, signed a national letter of intent to play football for the Mid-America Nazarene Pioneers during a ceremony held at Paola High School on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
He was recruited by Mid-America as a defensive end.
“One of the biggest things that led me to signing with Mid-America are its Christian values,” Essex said. “That means a lot to me.”
Essex will also be on the field as a freshman.
“They told me I would have an opportunity to play if I worked hard,” he said.
He has been part of the Paola Panthers run in the playoffs, including a substate runner-up finish during his senior campaign.
“Playing for the Panthers in the Frontier League and being in the postseason the last three years has helped me prepare to deal with adversity and compete against players at a high level,” Essex said. “This has been a dream of mine, to play football at the college level.”
Essex, a 6-2 senior lineman for the Paola Panthers, was a game-plan buster who wreaked havoc on offensive schemes.
Even when he was double-teamed, Essex found a way to get to the ball carrier or put pressure on the quarterback.
Essex made 70 tackles for Paola with 30 solo tackles. He made 17 tackles for a loss of yardage and had nine quarterback sacks.
Joining him for the signing day were teammates, coaches, his parents and grandparents Bill and Jan Hill of Paola.
Clayton plans on majoring in computer science.
