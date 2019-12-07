PAOLA – Clayton Essex was someone that offenses had to account for on game day.
Essex, a 6-2 senior lineman for the Paola Panthers, was a game-plan buster. He wreaked havoc on offensive schemes all season.
Even when he was double-teamed, Essex found a way to get to the ball carrier or put pressure on the quarterback.
Essex was first-team offensive line and first-team defensive line on the Tri-County Spotlight Football Team and the Frontier League Football Team. Essex made 70 tackles for Paola with 30 solo tackles. He made 17 tackles for a loss of yardage and had nine quarterback sacks.
Essex has been named the Tri-County Spotlight Defensive Player of the Year.
“It is an honor to receive this award and to represent Paola,” Essex said. “I have worked very hard to prepare for this season.”
The Paola Panthers had a dedicated group this year that put the time in the weight room, Essex said.
“A lot of people don’t understand how much work you have to put in for football,” Essex said. “We start weight training in early June. With a season like we had, that is six months of practice and training.
“There are good times and bad times,” he said. “As long as the team grows together, they will push through all of the adversities.”
Essex said it was a heck of a run, and one that is great to end your high school career on as a senior.
The Paola Panthers won their first 11 games this season and became one of just 11 teams in the history of the program to reach the substate championship game.
Paola won a share of the Frontier League title, a regional title, sectional title and substate runner-up trophy.
“It was a great year,” Essex said. “A lot of us seniors have been playing football together since seventh or eighth grade.
“For your senior year, this is what you want,” Essex said. “You want to get into the playoffs. Those playoff games are fun.”
Essex and Tri-County offensive player of the year Connor Hasz are leaders for the football program on and off the field, Paola coach Michael Dumper said.
“Clay and Connor are shining examples of what student athletes should aspire to be,” Dumpert said. “They are humble, they are pleasant to be around and respectful to peers and faculty. Their leadership is demonstrated in the classroom, lunchroom, hallway, weight room and on the field of play.
“They are fierce competitors,” he said. “They practice and play full out all the time. They want to be challenged. They want to be coached. They embraced the daily grind. I am proud to say they came from a program I am associated with, not because of how well they played which is outstanding, but the quality of person they are.”
Essex played on the offensive and defensive line all four years of high school. He was also on the line for Paola Middle School in seventh and eighth grade.
He was one of dozens of defensive players to make the Panthers what they were this season, Essex said.
“Our defense was the real deal,” Essex. “A defense's success comes from the whole team, not just one person. We had great athletes on that field.
“We also had some second string players who came in to play in the playoffs,” he said. “They were crucial to our team’s success. On defense when someone gets a tackle or a sack or interception, it boosts confidence in the rest of the team. And, we, as a whole, play better.”
Essex grew up with a love for the black and gold in Paola and said he was proud to be a Panther.
“I thank God for blessing me with my parents, this town Paola that I have grown up in, my coaches, my friends, and, of course, this Panther football team,” he said. “All of the team’s success and my success is because of God.”
Essex was also named the 810 Varsity, Kansas Small Class Defensive Lineman of the Year. He is the first player from Paola to win the award.
Essex is a three-time, first-team All-Frontier League defensive lineman.
Clayton is the son of Tim and Krista Essex.
