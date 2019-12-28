PAOLA — Clayton Essex, a Paola High School senior, was named the V.J. Elson Award winner during the annual Panther football banquet.
Essex was a first-team selection on the defensive and offensive line for the Paola Panthers.
The V.J. Elson Award was presented during the team banquet held at the high school on Wednesday. Dec. 4.
The Paola Panthers were 11-1 on the season, winning a share of the Frontier League title, a regional title, sectional title and substate runner-up trophy.
Picking one player for the V.J. Elson Award is always a tough decision, Paola coach Michael Dumpert said.
Anytime you have the success we enjoyed this season, it is the result of a team effort,” Dumpert said. “So, singling out one person to win the Elson Award was very difficult.
“We had so many seniors who fit the criteria,” he said. “Clay’s body of work ultimately was the difference. He has been chosen all-league three straight years, and was chosen the Varsity 810 small school defensive linemen of the year.”
The V.J. Elson Award is voted on by the Paola High School football coaching staff.
To be eligible for the award, voted on by the Paola football coaching staff, a player must meet the following criteria:
He must be a four-year member of the Paola Panther football program.
He must be a good role model on and off the football field.
He must give 100 percent of himself in every situation.
He must be a senior who demonstrates leadership, team spirit and dedication to the football program.
Recent winners of the V.J. Elson Award include: Brendan Ohlmeier (’18), Drew Smith (’17) Blane Hanf (’16) Dunkan Watrous (’15), Derek Weaver (’14), Mitchell Sloan (’13), Joseph Pomatto (’12), Tyler Henness (’11), Skylar Hawkins (’10), Cale Karrigan (’09), Adam Henn (’08), Andrew Vohs (’07), Jeremy Dillard (’06), Jordan Karr (’05), Jake Logan (’04), Nathan Payne (’03), Steve Kemplay (’02), Kaito Miller (’01), Justin Smail (’00), Derrick Walters (’99), Don Day (’98), Jon Lee (’97), Aaron Thomas (’96), Derek Leis (’95), Wes Prothe (’94) and Chris Gray (’93).
Essex congratulated his teammates on an 11-1 season which ended with the program’s 11th appearance in the substate championship game.
The award is something that simply does not happen without the teammates around him, Essex said.
“It was a great year,” Essex said. “A lot of us seniors have been playing football together since seventh or eighth grade. For your senior year, this is what you want. You want to get into the playoffs.”
Essex was first-team offensive line and first-team defensive line on the Tri-County Spotlight Football Team and the Frontier League Football Team. Essex made 70 tackles with 17 tackles for a loss of yardage and had nine quarterback sacks.
The Paola Panthers also honored the letter winners for the varsity program and recognized the freshman and junior varsity teams.
Coach Dumpert thanked the parents for raising some great young men and for all of the support for the team from driving players to practice, to food for team meals on Thursday and the snacks after the games.
Dumpert thanked his wife Bonnie and the wives of the assistant coaches for allowing them the time it takes to be part of this football program.
The Paola Panthers presented team awards, voted on by the players.
Award winners were:
Most improved — Isaac Brakner
Defensive Newcomer of the Year — Jackson Earlywin
Offensive Newcomer of the Year — Allen Peuser
Defensive MVP — Clayton Essex
Offensive MVP — Entire Paola offensive line
Special Teams MVP — Ryan Wokutch, Garrett Williams
Most inspirational — Evan Phillips
Best back — Connor Hasz
Best lineman — Clayton Essex
Scout team player of the year — Brady Johnson Dylan Miller
