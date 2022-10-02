Paola homecoming king Landon Taylor runs into the end zone as teammate Charlie Zeller puts his arms up to signal the touchdown during the Panthers game against the Pittsburg Dragons on Friday, Sept. 30.
Paola homecoming king Landon Taylor runs into the end zone as teammate Charlie Zeller puts his arms up to signal the touchdown during the Panthers game against the Pittsburg Dragons on Friday, Sept. 30.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paola lineman Eli Richmond gets his hand on the ball for a partial block of a Pittsburg punt on Friday, Sept. 30.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Panther running back Clayton Younger darts through a hole in the line against Pittsburg on Friday, Sept. 30.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Paola defensive back JD Troutman gets his shoulder pad low to upend a Pittsburg player for a tackle Friday, Sept. 30.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Lineman Eli Richmond runs after a fumble, recovering the ball for the Paola against Pittsburg on Friday, Sept. 30.
PAOLA – An unscripted fake punt by the Paola Panthers on fourth down gave Pittsburg a short field in the third quarter and the Dragons capitalized, scoring what proved to be the game-winning touchdown three plays later.
Paola was leading 14-13 with fourth down and 10 when Landon Taylor saw an opening and ran with the ball instead of attempting a rugby style punt with 5:36 left in the third quarter.
Pittsburg took over at the Paola 24-yard line. The Dragons had a 21-yard run on first down for first and goal to go. Pittsburg scored two plays later on a 1-yard run.
Pittsburg took a 20-14 lead and went on to win by that final on homecoming night at Panther Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30.
Katie Heger and Landon Taylor were crowned the 2022 Paola High School homecoming queen and king during ceremonies held prior to kickoff.
Pittsburg had a chance to make it a two-score game in the fourth quarter but kicked the ball wide to the right on a 25-yard field goal attempt.
Paola took over at its own 18-yard line.
The Panthers began to march. Quarterback Jett Osbern completed a 10-yard pass to Jace Kerley to convert on third and short.
Clayton Younger plowed his way through an opening in the line for a 5-yard gain, picking up a third-down conversion.
Osbern went back to Kerley on fourth down and 15 and moved the chains with another big completion, taking the ball to the Pittsburg 41-yard line.
Paola faced a fourth down and eight and had an incomplete pass. Pittsburg took over on downs and ran out the clock.
The Paola Panthers struck first, capping a 13-play, 70-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run by Taylor with 2:52 left in the first quarter.
Charlie Zeller ran for a pair of first downs on the drive. Taylor had a 14-yard run for another first down.
Pittsburg returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown to tie the score with 10:54 left in the second quarter.
Eli Richmond pounced on a Pittsburg fumble, giving Paola the ball at the 46-yard line.
Paola was in the end zone six plays later, scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run by Taylor. It was his second of the night.
Hayden Worden, who also plays for the Paola soccer team, kicked the extra-point for a 14-7 lead.
The Paola Panthers led 14-7 at the half.
Pittsburg scored on a 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to close the gap to 14-13. The Dragons decided to go for the two-point conversion and were denied on a big stop at the 1-yard line by Dylan Waggerman.
Paola was not able to convert on a fake punt in the third quarter. Pittsburg took advantage of the short field, taking over at the Paola 24-yard line, and scored the go-ahead touchdown to propel the Dragons to the 20-14 victory.
The Paola Panthers fell to 2-3 with the loss. Paola is at Spring Hill on Friday, Oct. 7. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Osbern completed five of 18 passes for 49 yards.
Taylor had 19 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Younger ran the ball 11 times for 49 yards. Zeller had 11 attempts for 36 yards.
Waggerman led the Paola defense with seven tackles, including five solo stops.
Brody Stewart made five tackles. Kale Murdock, Richmond and Taylor each had four tackles. JD Troutman had three tackles. Wade Enman made two tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.