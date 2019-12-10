SPRING HILL — More than 180 girls competed in the Spring Hill Mixer tournament, showcasing KSHSAA girls wrestling for the first time.
Spring Hill had 13 wrestlers compete in the tournament Thursday, Dec. 5. Prairie View had seven girls participate. Five girls from Paola competed.
First place
Kailyn Younger of Paola went 3-0 for first place at 116-C. She won all three of her matches with pins.
Jayden Knecht of Paola was 3-0 with three pins for first place at 123-A.
Lady Bronco Raegan Stinemete was 3-0 for first place at 130-B. She won all three of her matches with pins.
Courtney Costain of Spring Hill was 2-0 for first place at 130-D.
Nevaeh Tauer of Spring Hill placed first at 136-B. She was 2-0 with a pin.
Alyssa Page of Prairie View was 3-0 with three pins for first place at 136-D.
Kylee Eastwood of Prairie View was 3-0 with three pins for first place at 170-A.
Hayleigh Diffley of Spring Hill was 3-0 with three pins for first place at 170-D.
Runner-up
Madison Brown of Prairie View was 2-1 for second place at 130-C.
Lexi Dillon of Spring Hill was 1-1 for second place at 136-B. She had one pin.
Christina Gonzales of Spring Hill placed second at 143-A with a 2-0 record. She won both of her matches with pins.
Mackenzie Brown of Prairie View was 2-1 with two pins for second place at 143-D.
Copenhagen Browning of Prairie View was 2-1 with two pins for second place at 155-A.
Paityn Flood was 2-0 with two pins for second place at 155-D.
Third place
Chloe Maisch of Spring Hill placed third at 101 pounds. She was 2-1 with a pin.
Victoria Vincent of Spring Hill went 1-2 with a pin, placing third at 116 pounds.
Annabelle Shaw of Paola was 1-2 for third place at 170-B. She had one pin.
Esrah Stower of Spring Hill was 1-2 at 170-C for third place.
Madison Doty of Paola was 1-2 with a pin at 170-D for third place.
Other results
Keelea Benedick of Prairie View was 0-2 130-A.
Nevaeh Abel of Spring Hill was 0-2 at 143-E.
Lady Bronco Madison D’Urso was 0-3 at 143-C.
Lydia Pierce of Spring Hill was at 0-3 at 155-E.
Americus Harris of Paola competed at 191-B.
Alexa O’Conner of Prairie View was 0-2 at 235-E.
