PAOLA — A 21-3 first-quarter deficit was too much for the Paola Panther boys to overcome against Tonganoxie on homecoming night.
Paola played Tonganoxie within one point the rest of the way, but fell 59-40 on Friday, Feb. 19.
Abby Heger and Nick Walker were crowned homecoming queen and king during ceremonies held before the boys varsity game.
Guard Ayden Morris put Paola on the scoreboard with a 3-pointer, making it 10-3 with 3:13 left in the first quarter.
Bo Robison had a big blocked shot in the first quarter. He would have three blocks on the night. Robison had a dunk as Paola made it 23-5 in the second quarter.
Robison made a layup on a great pass from Dalton Picek, Caden Rhamy sank a jump shot and Garrett Williams dropped a 3-pointer for a score of 31-23 with 2:35 left in the half.
Fletcher Aude hit a 3-pointer to open the second half, making it 35-28. Trey Moala had a steal and a layup.
Picek grabbed a pair of rebounds, made two field goals and sank a free throw in the final three minutes.
Moala led the Panthers with nine points. Robison, Rhamy, Picek, Morris, Williams and Aude also scored. Brock Pitzer saw action in all four quarters. Landon Taylor, Logan Newkirk, Jonas Sanders and Joel Feldman played in the fourth quarter.
