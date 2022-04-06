PAOLA — Five seniors are back as the Paola Lady Panthers begin their quest to return to the state softball tournament.
Paola fell to Bishop Miege in the Class 4A regional championship game last year, finishing the season with a 12-10 record. Paola advanced to the title game with a 6-3 victory against Topeka-Hayden.
Seniors back to lead the Lady Panthers are Kate Ediger, Bryn Grandon, Kyia Fuller, Hannah Billesbach and Madison Bell.
Ediger was a first-team Spotlight selection at infield last season.
Ediger hit .587 with six home runs. She was on base more than 60 percent of the time.
Grandon was a second-team selection at outfield. She batted .393. Grandon had 22 base hits with six doubles and seven home runs. She drove in a team-leading 24 runs and had 18 runs scored.
Fuller was a second-team selection at infield. She hit .404 with 21 base hits. She had four doubles and a home run. Fuller drove in 14 runs and scored 11 runs.
Billesbach hit .256 with five runs batted in and four runs scored. She had four doubles.
Bell batted .344, driving home five runs with five runs scored. Bell had four doubles.
Paola also returns junior pitcher Jacie Cullor and junior catcher Ava Kehl.
Cullor pitched 14 games with 13 games started. Bell made eight starts with 11 appearances.
Kehl hit .429 with four doubles and two home runs. She drove in 22 runs with five runs scored.
Twenty-three players are out for the program this season. Five seniors will set the tone, Paola coach Sherry Ball said.
“We have been working hard in practice,” Ball said. “We have five seniors who will be great team leaders, and each an asset in their own way.
“We will be working hard toward our goal of learning as much as we can every single day to become the best ball players we can be, and ultimately, as is our goal every year, win the Kansas state tournament,” Ball said.
