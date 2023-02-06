Four Lady Panthers win Frontier League wrestling crowns By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230208_mr_spt_front_girls The Paola Lady Panther wrestling team placed fourth in the Frontier League Tournament at Bonner Springs on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Paola had four girls win their weight classification. Show more Show less The Paola Lady Panther wrestling team placed fourth in the Frontier League Tournament at Bonner Springs on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Paola had four girls win their weight classification. Caylee Crawford Alexys Epp Kena Leonard Jailynn Taylor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BONNER SPRINGS — Four girls captured Frontier League titles for the Paola Lady Panther wrestling team.Caylee Crawford, Alexys Epp, Jailynn Taylor and Kena Leonard placed first in their weight classifications at the league tournament Wednesday, Feb. 1.Paola placed fourth in the team standings with 139.5 points. Spring Hill posted 137 points for fourth place.Crawford, 16-10, scored a 10-7 decision against Morgan Base of Baldwin in the championship match at 100 pounds. She was 2-0 with a pin.Epp, 26-5, pinned Canyon Burtis of Baldwin in the 110-pound title match. Epp was 3-0 with two pins and a technical fall.Taylor, 27-5, scored a 10-8 decision against Nora Prather of Baldwin in the 135-pound finals. Taylor was 3-0 with a pin and a major decision.Leonard, 25-6, scored an 8-0 major decision against Madi Hargett of Baldwin in the championship match at 235 pounds. She was 3-0 with two pins.Bailey Donahue, 18-12, was runner-up at 120 pounds. Donahue was 1-1 with a pin.Camryn Mather, 27-7, placed second at 140 pounds. Mather was 3-1 with two pins.Alyssa Bartlett, 16-11, placed third at 170 pounds. She was 2-2 with a pin.Lily Jevne, 14-17, placed fourth at 115 pounds. Jevne was 1-2 with a pin.Layla Anthony, 10-16, competed at 130 pounds.Spring HillJay Yoder, 27-13, pinned Willow Dubois of Baldwin for first place at 125 pounds. Yoder was 4-0 with four pins.Campbell Mermis, 35-2, pinned Jordan Dempsey of Eudora for first place at 145 pounds. She was 4-0 with four pins.Paige Peterson, 16-11, was second at 110 pounds. She was 2-1 with two pins.Avery Feeback, 25-9, placed second at 190 pounds. Feeback was 1-1 with a pin.Averi Cochran, 8-17, placed third at 100 pounds.Grace Oppeau, 29-9, was third at 130 pounds. She was 2-1 with two pins.Kaleigh Guthrie, 20-19, third at 155 pounds. Guthrie was 2-2 with two pins.Elie Grann was fourth at 105 pounds.RoseMary Mader, 17-11, was fifth at 115 pounds.Cali Claar placed fifth at 170 pounds.Avery Donahey, 16-16, was sixth at 135 pounds.Dezi Madsen competed for Spring Hill at 120 pounds. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. 