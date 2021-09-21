TONGANOXIE — A seven-play touchdown drive in the fourth quarter led Tonganoxie to a four-point victory against Paola.
The Paola Panthers could not put a drive together in the second half, punting the ball four times in a 17-13 loss to Tonganoxie on the road Friday, Sept. 17.
Dominick McCoy kicked field goals in the first and second quarters, giving Paola a 13-10 lead at the intermission.
Tonganoxie answered with the late touchdown to take the victory.
McCoy kicked a 28-yard field goal to give Paola a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
Caden Rhamy capped a second-quarter drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. McCoy kicked the extra point.
Tonganoxie got on the scoreboard with a 23-yard field goal.
McCoy booted a 37-yard field goal to make it a 10-point lead again, 13-3.
Tonganoxie returned the kickoff to make it 13-10.
Tonganoxie ended a seven-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the 17-13 victory.
Rhamy had 17 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown. Moala ran the ball 18 times for 87 yards.
Maxwell Douglass led the Paola defense with 10 tackles. Landon Taylor made four tackles and recovered a fumble. Brody Stewart, Isaiah Taylor and Rhamy each had four tackles. Clayton Forrest, Grant Celano and Jonahan Earlywine made three tackles each.
Paola is back in action at Panther Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, against Ottawa.
Paola coach Michael Dumpert and assistant coach Steve Gorsuch, who have announced plans to retire after the season, will be recognized during the game.
